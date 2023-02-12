Chariots of Fire director Hugh Hudson dies at 86 Chicago Tribune





Hugh Hudson, a British filmmaker who made his directorial debut with the Oscar-winning Olympic drama Chariots of Fire and went on to direct such beloved films as My Life So Far and Oscar-nominated Greystoke, has died aged 86 . The Hudsons family released a brief statement announcing that he died in a London hospital on Friday after a short illness. Originally from London, Hudson started out as an editor and producer of documentaries and also worked in television advertising before finding work in feature films in the late 1970s as a second unit director on Alan Parkers Midnight Express. In 1981, producer David Puttnam asked Hudson to direct Chariots of Fire, which starred Ben Cross and Nigel Havers as British athletes of contrasting religions and backgrounds at the 1924 Olympics. With its inspiring plot and sentimental theme music by Greek composer Vangelis, Chariots of Fire was a solid commercial success and won four Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Score. Hudson, a director contender, later helped produce a stage adaptation of Chariots that was scheduled for the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. He had mixed success with future film projects. Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes, a 1984 film starring Ralph Richardson in his last film role, was a box office success that received three Oscar nominations. But two years later, he was nominated for a Golden Raspberry for directing the critical and commercial flop Revolution. His other credits included My Life So Far, Lost Angels and Altamira. He also co-wrote Tigers Nest, a 2022 release. According to his family statement, Hudson is survived by his wife, Maryam, his son, Thomas, and his first wife, Sue.

