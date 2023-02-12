Rohit Pathak: Only being in the field can get you more work | Bollywood

Coming from a non-film background, actor Rohit Pathak says saying no to work is not an easy option because visibility is a must.

So, playing a good guy or a bad guy is not a choice! Coming from a theater background, I know very well that any character can click on the screen. It has happened in the past and always will. I hardly think about parameters such as the length of the roles or the number of scenes. For me, the momentum of visibility must be maintained. Only being in the field can get you more work and that’s important, says Heaven, Dharavi Bank And He actor.

There was a time when Pathak was working in television, film but felt the need to restart because he was unable to progress. The medium of cinema is too vast. No one can predict what will work in terms of success. Only after my Tamil movie Thera… (2017) with Karthi and Rakulpreet Singh that things changed for me overnight. My character was accepted wholeheartedly and I knew it was time to start fresh. After that, I worked in regional cinema, including Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Believe me, it also changed the course for me in the Hindi belt.

Currently, Pathak is busy with a number of projects. My multilingual film Martin with Dhruva Sarja, where I play the antagonist, is planned for this year with a web series directed by Umesh Bisht. So finally good work is happening and I’ve reached the slice where I can take a call to say yes or no to a project, concludes Pathak.