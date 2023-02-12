Drake Delivers Hits at ‘Homecoming’ Super Bowl Week Concert | Entertainment





SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) Drake might have given Super Bowl week-goers just a few songs, but the rapper-singer delivered a healthy dose of his hits instead. The multiple Grammy winner had a lot of jostling to see him perform at h.wood Homecoming at Scottsdale Hangar One on Friday night. While some spectators crowded the stage, others like Alex Rodriguez and Jaleel White relaxed in the VIP area while stars such as Michael Strahan watched Drakes’ performance for 45 minutes from the second level of the jet complex deprived of luxury. Prior to Drake’s appearance, attendees mingled for a few hours at the invite-only event. Once he arrived, many flocked to the stage and pulled out their phones to capture his set. Tonight they asked me to do three songs in 20 minutes, right? I could either do the 20 minutes or just go through all the old stuff, he told the audience, who urged him to play his old hits. OK, you asked for it. Drake went on to play several jams including Best I Ever Had, Headlines, Controlla and HYGR. He asked the crowd to recite the words to 21 Savages verses to Rich Flex, a song from the tandems’ collaborative album Her Loss. The rap star kept asking attendees, do you want more? The majority of the crowd urged him to do so. If you play shy or rich like (expletive) or own a tech company or a football team, we’re not giving a (expletive) right now, he said. We just need you to introduce yourself if you know this song. I need your help. As the confetti fell, Drake performed Knife Talk with 21 Savage and Project Pat. At the end, Drake paid tribute to Lil Wayne before closing his set by playing I Will Always Love You, the Dolly Parton song that Whitney Houston made famous. He sang every word with many in the crowd. The Homecoming concert was part of a night filled with other concerts in the Phoenix area before the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Shaquille O’Neal held his carnival-style Shaq’s Funhouse with Snoop Dogg headlining the concert, and Travis Scott and Robin Thicke performed at the Rolling Stone Live Super Bowl party. Meek Mill took the stage earlier Friday, performing a few songs including his popular Dreams and Nightmares.

