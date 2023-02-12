When Shah Rukh Khan reacted to Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘competition’ with him and said ‘Don’t mess with it…I came here to rule’





Shah Rukh Khan is one of Bollywood’s most beloved actors and has been awarded many titles including Badshah and King Khan. The actor who started his acting career in 1988 on television before entering Bollywood, has millions of fans around the world and is known for his incredible filmography as well as his witty comments, quotes motivational and more. But what is his view of younger actors like Ranbir Kapoor and Imran Khan who compare themselves to him? Well, in an old interview, Bollywood’s Pathaan opened up about it and here’s what he had to say. In a past interview, the video of which is now on Reddit, Shah Rukh Khan was asked about actors like Ranbir Kapoor comparing himself. Responding if he too finds the completion of younger and older actors and his view on that competitiveness in the industry, Bollywood’s Badshah said: No, I don’t have competition. I will be very honest. I don’t say this with shamelessness or self-centered emphasis. I (shrugging) have no competition. Shah Rukh Khan continued, I did not come here to compete, I came here to rule and I believe that when I wake up in the morning. I don’t want it to be a universal truth that I feel like the king, I’m the best – I’m not saying it to that (inaudible). This is what a simple middle and lower class boy wakes up in the morning and has dreams in his eyes when he comes to Mumbai and says, “I’m going to run this”. I will rule it over the people who existed here – in all goodness, in all kindness. I don’t have a father, I don’t have a grandfather, I don’t have a mother who can give me an extra boost here in Mumbai. But I’m going to be a self-taught star. King Khan continued: If I want to be self-taught, I will create a category for myself that does not exist before and will never exist after. My son won’t be able to get up in the morning and say “I’m going to be a self-made star”, I’m an individual star. I like it like that. For 20 years I was wrongly compared to greats like Mr Bachchan and I feel very embarrassed when I did that. For 20 years, I have been compared to young people who have just started and who make 3 films and I feel very sorry for them. It’s unfair to them. How unfair it is for me to be compared to Mr. Bachchan, it is unfair when they are compared. The Pathaan actor added, “When an actor or actress says I want to beat Shah Rukh Khan, I want to be Shah Rukh Khan – go for it.” It is absolutely correct. Personally, I’d say, don’t mess with it (while pointing your finger at yourself). I would tell my son this ‘Don’t mess with it. Don’t… do your job. Be nice. Be Aryan Khan. Become Suhana Khan. Try to be who you want to be. Watch the full clip here to hear everything Shah Rukh Khan had to say: Stay tuned to Koimoi for more. Must Read: Aamir Khan Takes Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatts Names Before Kangana Ranaut, Actress Queen Says Bechara He Tried To Act Like He Didn’t Know Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

