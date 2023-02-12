Penn Badgley asked for fewer sex scenes in You season 4 – The Hollywood Reporter

Penn Badgley had only one request for You showrunner Sera Gamble entering season four: “Can I just stop doing intimacy scenes?”

The star of the hit Netflix series recently opened up on her podcast Podcrushed to want to take a take a step back from romantic roles and intimacy, due to his desire to remain faithful to his wife, Domino Kirke, whom he married in 2017.

“It was actually a decision I had made before I went on the show,” Badgley said. “I don’t think I’ve ever mentioned it publicly, but one of the big things is like, ‘Do I want to get back on a career path where I’m just always a romantic lead?'”

He continued, “It’s really important to me… Fidelity in every relationship – and especially my marriage – is important to me, and it got to a point where I didn’t want to do that. So, of course, before I take the show, is there a question of, ‘Do I have a career if I don’t?’ I mean, you know, think about every male role you’ve loved. Are they kissing anyone? Do they do much more than that? It’s really not my desire.

THE Gossip Girl alum went on to explain that he told Gamble, in an ideal world, that his desire would be to have no intimate scenes on the show at all, but he understands that’s not a super reasonable request.

“I signed this contract,” he said. “I signed up for this show. I know what I did. You can’t take that DNA aspect out of the concept, so how much less can you do with it, that was my question.

THE You The star said the designer “didn’t even bat an eyelid” when he asked.

“She was really happy that I was so honest, and she was kind of, I mean almost self-sufficient,” Badgley said. “She had a really positive response. She appreciated my candor, and she appreciated that I was so reasonable and practical, and they came back with a phenomenal discount.

Joe Goldberg’s love affair played an important role in You since its first season. Season Four Part 1 romance may take precedence over the thriller story that unfolds over the first five episodes, which are now streaming on Netflix, but it still exists. And the object of Joe’s affection this season is Kate (Charlotte Ritchie), who throws Joe on a loop as he tries to figure out their dynamic and fails.

“She’s the shiny new object that he can’t understand. So it’s not boring yet,” Badgley previously said. The Hollywood Reporter. “And then, once he gets to know her, what attracts him, at least according to him – Joe being the most unreliable narrator, perhaps in all of storytelling – he says he is attracted because ‘she seems to want to be well. She is surrounded by bad people and wants to be good. And he feels the same. But, that’s what he says. I do not know if that’s true.

After presenting its first season on Lifetime, You took on new life when it was picked up by Netflix to continue its run. Since then, the show has consistently topped the streaming charts, and Gamble isn’t ready to say goodbye just yet.

“We have an idea for season five that we’re excited about,” the showrunner said. THR Top 5 TV podcasts. “It was never anyone’s intention to drive this one into the ground. When we’re done, we’ll be done. And we will pack it. Even in early conversations with Penn, the idea wasn’t to launch episodes forever; it’s feeling like you’ve told the whole story.

You season four part 1 is streaming now on Netflix, with part 2 hitting the streamer on March 9th.