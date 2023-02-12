10 Bollywood Stars Who Delivered The Biggest Box Office Flops In 2022

Although they are known as top actors and work in big budget movies, many Bollywood stars failed to deliver in 2022. Many movies of these big stars failed at the box office and resulted in huge losses for producers.

You may have saved some money by avoiding those flopped movies in theaters. But, some of them got positive responses and could be a decent OTT watch.

Here’s the list of actors who failed to impress in 2022 and some of their biggest flops of the year.

1. Ranveer Singh – Circus, Jayeshbhai Jordaar

While Ranveer Singh’s last film 83 performed poorly at the box office, this year’s release Jayeshbhai Jordaar was a major disaster. The film, which cost Rs 86 crores to produce, earned around Rs 26 crores at the box office. Audiences, however, embraced the film when it was made available on OTT. Cirkus, another Ranveer Sing film, also did not perform well at the box office. The Rohit Shetty movie not only bombed at the box office but also received negative reviews from critics and viewers.

2. Kangana Ranaut – Dhaakad

Dhaakad, starring Kangana Ranaut, garnered a lot of attention when their teaser was released. It didn’t do well at the box office, however. The film, which had a production cost of INR 85 crore, earned around INR 2.5 crore at the box office. Screenings of the film were canceled nationwide and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Tabu and Kartik Aaryan, returned to screens.

3. Ranbir Kapoor – Shamshera

Ranbir Kapoor made a long-awaited return to the big screen with an action-packed period drama, but it failed to capture the attention of audiences. Produced on a budget of INR 150 crore, the film, which also starred Vaani Kapoor, earned around INR 64 crore at the box office. Filmmaker Karan Malhotra posted a heartfelt statement on Instagram after the film’s box office failure, in which he apologized for “dropping out” of the project.

4. Akshay Kumar – Raksha Bandhan, Samrat Prithviraj

2022 may have been the worst year for Akshay Kumar, who has been hailed as one of Bollywood’s most bankable entertainers. His highly anticipated movies including Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu and Samrat Prithviraj failed to live up to expectations. Six films starring Khiladi Kumar are scheduled for release in 2023: Selfiee, OMG 2 (Oh My God!), Soorarai Pottru’s remake, Capsule Gill, Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat (a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj biopic), and Bade Miyan Chhote Miian. We wish him a glimmer of hope for the new year.

5. Aamir Khan – Laal Singh Chaddha

The film took 14 years to make. People were eagerly awaiting Mr. Perfectionist’s ability to recapture the magic of Tom Hanks in the original Forrest Gump movie. Besides being Aamir Khan’s comeback film a few years after Dangal, it unexpectedly bombed at the box office. Was the boycott culture to blame? The film failed to even recoup its full production cost of Rs 186 crores.

6. Prabhas – Radhe Shyam

After the worldwide success of SS Rajamouli’s epic film Baahubali, Prabhas became a household name. The Southern superstar, however, did not live up to what fans had hoped. Radhe Shyam, which starred Pooja Hegde and Prabhas and was produced between Rs 300 and Rs 350 crores, barely made between Rs 150 and Rs 200 crores.

7. Amitabh Bachchan – Goodbye

Goodbye failed at the box office, despite many considering it one of the overlooked films of 2022. Rashmika Mandanna, Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta’s film failed to attract moviegoers at the cinema. The film, directed by Vikas Bahl (of Queen fame), cost Rs 30 crores to produce but earned only Rs 10 crores at the box office. It was appreciated by the audience when the film was released on OTT.

8. Ayushmann Khurrana – Anek

Even the content-driven movie starring Ayushmann Khurrana had a poor performance at the box office. The film confronts the subtle forms of discrimination experienced by people in the North East. Despite mixed and positive reviews, the film bombed. It ended up only collecting around Rs. 11 crore despite having a production budget of Rs. 47 million rupees. However, Anek turned out to be a massive OTT hit when it was released on Netflix.

9. Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan – Vikram Veda

It was feared that Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan could not match the performances of Vijay Sethupathy and R Madhavan in the original film. Fans, especially those who were impressed with Hrithik’s performance, were blown away when the trailer for the film was unveiled. But the fears turned out to be partially justified. The Hindi version cost Rs 175 crores to produce but could only produce Rs 135 crores.

10. Ajay Devgn – Runway 34

Ajay Devgn starring “Runway 34” was probably one of the most underrated movies of 2022. But, unfortunately, it didn’t do well at the box office. The film, which cost Rs 65 crores to produce, earned only Rs 54 crores. Ajay plays the lead role in this thriller film which is also produced and directed by him. Ajay plays flying prodigy Captain Vikrant Khanna in the film, which is based on true events, and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani, Angira Dhar and Ahmad Harhas.

Have you seen any of these films at the cinema or in Ott? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.