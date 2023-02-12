Burt Reynolds four-decade feud with Hollywood bombshell | Movies | Entertainment





Burt Reynolds was enjoying a career renaissance when he died in 2018. The actor, born on this day in 1936, had starred that year in The Last Movie Star and was cast in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood by Quentin Tarantino. In fact, the last thing he ever did was direct the film’s lines with his assistant. Yet throughout his long and turbulent time in Tinseltown, the actor had never been one to mince words. He traded brutal insults with Kathleen Turner until the very end.

The two stars shared the screen in the 1988 comedy Switching Channels, however, Turner was always quick to point out that her first man was supposed to be Michael Caine. Thirty years after they clashed so badly on set, the team was forced to ‘take sides’, they both went on the same chat show (at different times) and continued to air their dirty laundry . Watch what happens: Live-action host Andy Cohen asked Reynolds who he thought was ‘the most overrated actor of the 1970s and 1980s’ and he replied ‘Kathleen Turner’.

Both Turner and Reeve had signed on thinking they would have a very different co-star — one that both were eager to work with. Turner told Cohen, “I was supposed to do the movie with Michael Caine. Good choice, right? Well, Michael Caine got caught Jaws 4, the shark kept breaking down, and so I was pregnant and had a quit date, but it didn’t. So we shot everything we could without him, and then finally the producer went to hire Burt Whatshisface.” In another interview in 2018, Turner revealed that her relationship with Reynolds got off to a bad start and never recovered.

Turner told Vulture, “Working with Burt Reynolds was terrible. The first day Burt came along, he made me cry. He said something about not taking second place to a woman. “His behavior was shocking. It never occurred to me that I was not someone’s equal. I left the room sobbing. I called my husband and told him : ‘I do not know what to do.’ He said, ‘You just did the job.’ “It got very hostile because the team started to take sides. But in terms of the performance, I was able to put the negativity aside. I’m not convinced Burt was.” The atmosphere on set matched the reaction from the audience. Changing Channels only cost $9 million at the box office, compared to production costs of nearly $30 million. Both Reynolds and Reeve were nominated for Golden Raspberries for Worst Actor and Supporting Actor.

