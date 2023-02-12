“Knock the Booth” and Hollywood’s Obsession with the Creepy Pine Barrens

M.Night Shyamalanthe last movie of knock on the booth isn’t the first, and likely won’t be the last movie or TV show to utilize the creepiness and lore of New Jersey’s Pine Barrens. Considered to be both a popular burial ground for gangsters, as well as the alleged burial grounds of the New Jersey Devil, the Pine Barrens are a vast forest in southern New Jersey long associated with death and horror. . Although New Jersey is the most densely populated state in the country, it has isolated areas prone to urban legends. Many of these myths were explored in the iconic book by Mark Moran and Mark Sceurman Weird NJWhich one is currently being adapted for television. But no Jersey legend looms large in the public imagination like the Pine Barrens (except, of course, Jay and Silent Bob).

By examining the best examples of movies and TV episodes that were filmed or set in New Jersey’s Pine Barrens, we’ll see how this stretch of wilderness has established its own rich mythology.





knock on the booth

M. Night Shyamalan’s new movie is best described as the story of a family in a cabin who suddenly hears a knock on their door. As with most Shyamalan films, the less you know about the plot, the better. Although it doesn’t technically take place in the Pine Barrens, knock on the booth was filmed there, likely in part thanks to New Jersey’s generous film production tax incentives. The story is set in rural Pennsylvania, somewhere outside of Philadelphia, but the look of the environment surrounding the titular cabin is much more Pine Barrens than Poconos. It is this atmosphere that Shyamalan chose for his film, and it speaks both of the beauty of the Pine Barrens, as well as of its mystery.

The Sopranos – Season 3, Episode 11 “Pine Barrens”

Widely considered one of the greatest television episodes ever made, The Sopranos‘ “Pine Barrens” is set almost entirely in the wilderness of South Jersey, where the characters Christopher (Michel Imperioli) and Paulie (Tony Sirico) attempt to get rid of the body of a Russian gangster. When it turns out the Russian isn’t actually dead, all hell breaks loose and our Jersey protagonists find themselves trapped in the freezing forest for hours.

This episode makes great use of the Pine Barrens’ reputation as an unofficial gangster graveyard. The Pine Barrens’ proximity to Philadelphia, Atlantic City, and New York makes it a relatively easy commute for mobsters looking for a secluded location to dispose of some evidence. While this Soprano The episode plays mostly like a dark comedy, the impending threat of being trapped in the woods overnight fills Christopher and Paulie with dread. Who knows what might lurk out there in the dark, dead or alive.

What We Do in the Shadows – Season 4, Episode 7 “Pine Barrens”

Unquestionably, this episode of the FX series based on Taika WaititiThe mockumentary of the same name is the funniest entry on this list and the one that has the most fun with New Jersey lore. In this episode, the Laszlo vampires (Matt Berry) and Nandor (Kayvan Novak) come face to face with the New Jersey Devil himself. (What we do in the shadows‘ the writing team decided to put some crude but hilarious embellishments on the creature’s appearance.) Just like knock on the booth, this episode uses the “secluded cabin in the woods” trope to great effect, in part because the Pine Barrens are the perfect setting for such stories. It seems the show’s writers also realized that the physical description of the New Jersey Devil is more bizarre than terrifying, lending itself to great comedy.

The Jinx – Season 1, Episode 3 “The Gangster’s Daughter”

As well as being the home of the mythical Jersey Devil, the Pine Barrens are also the site of real murder victims unearthed. It is rumored to be the place where Robert Durst disposed of his wife’s body after he killed her. This proposed storyline is discussed in Episode 3 of HBO’s Incredible True Crime Documentary Series. The Jinx. The basis of this argument is that Durst was in a New Jersey RV near the Pine Barrens days after his wife disappeared. Regardless of the theories, Kathie Durst’s body was never found, and the unsolved case remains another haunting Pine Barrens mystery.

The X-Files – Season 1, Episode 5 “The Jersey Devil”

With all due respect to X filesan amazing and groundbreaking series that everyone should watch (superfans should also check out the X-Files museum in upstate New York), the show’s reinterpretation of the Jersey Devil mythos was a bit lackluster. This episode happened early in the series’ existence and most of the great episodes of Chris CarterThe series came later in its run, so this small mistake can easily be forgiven. Despite the non-stellar quality of the episode itself, it says a lot that it only took 5 episodes for a show about the paranormal to explore the Jersey Devil mythos. In addition to inspiring the name of a great hockey team, the Jersey Devil continues to establish itself as one of America’s best-known cryptids, in part due to its inclusion on iconic shows like X files.

The last show

This found-footage horror film about a documentary filmmaker who goes into the woods in search of the New Jersey Devil predates The Blair Witch Project but did not achieve the same level of success. Nonetheless, it’s an innovative film that marked the start of a new horror subgenre while deepening Jersey lore.

The Barrens

This 2012 film starring Stephane Moyer And Mia Kirshner earns points for taking place almost entirely in the Pine Barrens. Although the Jersey Devil is a factor in this horror story, it is more of a film about the psychological denouement in the woods. We cannot honestly say that The Barrens is an artistic triumph, but it’s one of the few real attempts to make a full feature film about the Pine Barrens. Stories that attempt to make the Jersey Devil legitimately scary often struggle to succeed, in part because a creature that supposedly looks like some kind of winged kangaroo isn’t exactly the scariest thing in the world. But kudos to The Barrens to swing for the fences and build on the rich mythology of the Pine Barrens.