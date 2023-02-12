Jane Fonda “had the most beautiful breasts in the world”, says a Hollywood lover | Movies | Entertainment





The actress is still turning heads at 85. Her spectacular body has at times threatened to eclipse her equally spectacular body of work. Jane Fonda was a major pin-up girl in the 1960s thanks to films like Barbarella and Cat Ballou, entered the 1970s as an exciting and subversive Hollywood sex symbol in films like Klute, and was at the fore- keeps 1980s body conscious with her aerobics and elaborate videos. While filming Klute, she fell in love with co-star Donald Sutherland, even though the two were married at the time. For the next two years, they were together at the forefront of Hollywood’s support for the civil rights movement and opposition to the Vietnam War. The couple were equally passionate in private, and Sutherland still dwells (often in startling detail) on their intimate times together.

Klute began filming in 1970. Fonda had been with her husband Roger Vadim, who directed her in Barbarella in 1968, since 1963. When rumors began to spread in 1970 that they had separated, her official spokesperson quickly denied it. However, Sutherland later described how it was his handsome co-star who did all the hitting on him: “We had already been cast but hadn’t started filming, and one day she said it very clearly, via a somewhat provocative suggestion, that I should go home with her. And I just said… Ok.'” It would mark the end of the actor’s second marriage to Shirley Douglas, who had produced twins Kiefer and Rachel. READ MORE: Elvis was so excited in the classic scene you can see ‘Little Elvis’

Sutherland told GQ: “I was with Jane Fonda at the /Chelsea Hotel in 1970, maybe 1971. It was a room with a large bed and, to the right, four or five steps leading up to a landing which led to the bathroom there was a small oval window on the landing and there was a floor lamp shining through that window even though it looked more like moonlight so maybe it was the moon, I like to think it was the moon. “I was lying on my back on the bed when Jane came out of the bathroom. She too was naked, and when the moonlight caught her perfect breasts, I stopped breathing. It all stopped . And then it started again. Now when I see it in my memory, I stopped breathing again.”

The affair was passionate and intense, although Fonda has been less “descriptive” over the years. She said in her autobiography that he had “something of the old-world gentleman about him”. The actress added that she finds his “slender, dog-like quality and drooping pale blue eyes particularly appealing”. Alongside their successful Hollywood careers, the couple performed together to benefit soldiers who opposed the Vietnam War and ended up on CIA watch lists. It was a meeting of minds, bodies, spirits and talents that would suddenly run out as abruptly as it had begun – leaving Sutherland devastated.

He said: “We met shortly before we did Klute and then we were together until the relationship exploded and fell apart in Tokyo. And it broke my heart. I was gutted . I was so sad. It was a wonderful relationship up to the point where we lived together.” However, in 1972, Sutherland married French-Canadian actress Francine Racette, after meeting her on the set of the pioneering Canadian drama Alien Thunder. It remains one of Hollywood’s longest and most stable marriages and produced three sons – Rossif Sutherland, Angus Redford Sutherland and Roeg Sutherland. Fonda remains in high demand in Hollywood, following the success of the Grace and Frankie TV show with Liuly Tomlin. The couple walked the red carpet last month for their new movie together, 80 For Brady, starring Sally Field and Rita Moreno.

