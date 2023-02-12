Central Hudson Valley performing arts organizations optimistic about rebound in 2023 – Daily Freeman

KINGSTON, NY Performing arts organizations in the mid-Hudson Valley are feeling optimistic for 2023 after several venues saw big increases in ticket sales last fall as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. 19.

Chris Silva, executive director of Bardavon, which runs the Ulster Performing Arts Center at 601 Broadway and the Bardavon at 35 Market St. Poughkeepsie, said ticket sales began to return to pre-pandemic levels in the fall last.

“In December we sold out all the Nutcrackers,” Silva said. “The Jack DeJohnette and Jon Batiste show at UPAC and the Hudson Valley Philharmonic’s “Messiah” all sold out.”

The HVP Voices of Light (The Passion of Joan of Arc) in November also did very well, Silva added.

“It’s not every show, but usually people come back and it’s a really good thing to see,” Silva said. He assumes that those who have protected themselves against the COVID-19 pandemic through vaccination are more willing to come out.

Another big boost came from the return of school outings to both Bardavon and UPAC, he said. “We brought 8,000 to 9,000 school children back to the two theaters.”

Sales are strong for Paula Poundstone’s performance on Feb. 25 at Bardavon and Elvis Costello & The Imposters at UPAC on Thursday, March 2, according to Silva. Natalie Merchant’s back-to-back performances at Bardavon on April 14 and 15 and Big Thief’s show on July 19 at UPAC all sold out, he added.

He said the Bardavon will continue its successful partnership with the Woodstock Playhouse, where Jack DeJohnette’s performances all sold out the 321-seat house last year. This year Malian singer-guitarist Vieux Farka Tour, known as of Hendrix du Sahara, is scheduled to perform there on May 10. “Seats are half sold out,” he said.

He offered the tour show and a March 24 performance by Malian duo Amadou & Mariam at Bardavon as an example of Bardavon’s efforts to diversify its lineup.

Bardavon also hopes to return to Uptown Kingston this year at the 700-seat Old Dutch Church, which hosted three Bardavon shows last year, he said.

“We like to work in different spaces if it makes sense to shake it up,” Silva said.

Box office receipts account for half of Bardavon’s earnings, according to Silva. The balance comes from donations and grants. He said Bardavon had joined an alliance with 14 other historic downtown theaters to push for continued public funding like that given to zoos, botanical gardens and some museums, citing the venues’ economic impact.

“We will continue to fight for this,” Silva said. “This will secure our future.”

According to Lou Trapani, artistic director and chief executive of the nonprofit, big-name performances are driving a revival at the Rhinebeck Center for Performing Arts after a very difficult time during the pandemic.

“Things were really, really bad until October 2022,” he said. “Then we shifted into high gear. “’Kinky Boots’ almost sold out, ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ sold out and completely sold out for ‘Rent’ in January.”

Better would be a big show, ideally a musical that caters to younger audiences like “Rent” with its pop-rock score, Trapani added. “I don’t think we would have done as well if we had done ‘My Belle Dame,'” he said.

Trapani predicted that two new tracks this month, “Speech and Debate” and “Doubt A Parable,” won’t do as well. It also remains uncertain how “Bernhardt/Hamlet” about Sarah Bernhardt being the first woman to play Hamlet at the turn of the 20th century and “Twelfth Night,” which should be boosted by high school matinees, will fare.

He said that as a nonprofit, the center can take more risks because it just has to balance its budget.

“We do a roller coaster, we do a show that attracts audiences, then an artwork, then another show that attracts audiences,” he said.

Trapani said the venue weathered the pandemic with the help of funds from the federal Paycheck Protection Program used to pay staff while it presented a live broadcast, delayed broadcast and outdoor performances .

Randy Conti, executive director of the Woodstock Playhouse, said he started seeing a surge in viewership at the end of the summer that lasted through the end of 2022.

“Things are starting to go back to where they were before COVID,” he said. “We had rentals that had stopped coming due to the return of COVID-19.”

The Woodstock Film Festival, the Woodstock Invitational Luthier Showcase and a pair of jazz shows put on by Shapeshifter and Bardavon all did well, he said.

Conti said the venue is already rolling out for this summer’s season, which includes the musicals “Spamalot,” “Hello Dolly” and a third musical to be announced at a later date.

Conti admitted that with COVID-19 fears waning, it’s still hard to get audiences accustomed to nearly limitless entertainment options at home to come back to. Theater is more than what is on stage, he added.

“It’s about social interaction with the audience with friends, going to dinner and then a show or a drink afterwards,” he said.

“We can’t wait to get back to where we were before COVID hit.”

Shadowland Stages in Ellenville saw ticket sales remain 25% below pre-pandemic numbers in 2022, according to Brendan Burke, artistic director of the nonprofit theater. The all-professional Actors Equity Theater programs a mix of popular titles, musicals and new and rarely produced plays, he said.

Like the center, Shadowland was saved by the hottest stuff, especially the world premiere of “Safe Home,” a new play by Tom Hanks, according to Burke.

“It boosted ticket sales as well as the musicals,” he said. “People are willing to take a COVID risk for shows with popular appeal, but not so much for standard fare.”

Planning for a massive deficit in the 2022 budget and strategy for the Paycheck Protection Program and closed site funds helped Shadowland survive, Burke added.

“We did a lot better than we thought, even though everything was more expensive,” he said.

Burke is optimistic about the 2023 season, despite the disappearance of pandemic-related funding sources, he said.

Shadowland derives half of its revenue from box office receipts, according to Burke. Before the pandemic, ticket sales were split about 50-50 between individual ticket sales and seven-show subscriptions, he said. Subscriptions continue to be well below pandemic numbers, even as ticket sales for individual shows have picked up, Burke added.

For the first time in memory, Shadowland will schedule two musicals in 2023 while leaving plenty of room for newer, more adventurous stuff, he said.

This year’s yet-to-be-announced season opener is a world premiere starring Dan Lauria from the TV series “The Wonder Years” and “The Goldbergs,” Burke said. He said Shadowland is also working on equity and inclusion in casting, planning and programming and it continues to offer paid tickets for previews.

“Now is a breakthrough year for most theaters,” he said. “We are optimistic, but cautious.”