Entertainment
Central Hudson Valley performing arts organizations optimistic about rebound in 2023 – Daily Freeman
KINGSTON, NY Performing arts organizations in the mid-Hudson Valley are feeling optimistic for 2023 after several venues saw big increases in ticket sales last fall as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. 19.
Chris Silva, executive director of Bardavon, which runs the Ulster Performing Arts Center at 601 Broadway and the Bardavon at 35 Market St. Poughkeepsie, said ticket sales began to return to pre-pandemic levels in the fall last.
“In December we sold out all the Nutcrackers,” Silva said. “The Jack DeJohnette and Jon Batiste show at UPAC and the Hudson Valley Philharmonic’s “Messiah” all sold out.”
The HVP Voices of Light (The Passion of Joan of Arc) in November also did very well, Silva added.
“It’s not every show, but usually people come back and it’s a really good thing to see,” Silva said. He assumes that those who have protected themselves against the COVID-19 pandemic through vaccination are more willing to come out.
Another big boost came from the return of school outings to both Bardavon and UPAC, he said. “We brought 8,000 to 9,000 school children back to the two theaters.”
Sales are strong for Paula Poundstone’s performance on Feb. 25 at Bardavon and Elvis Costello & The Imposters at UPAC on Thursday, March 2, according to Silva. Natalie Merchant’s back-to-back performances at Bardavon on April 14 and 15 and Big Thief’s show on July 19 at UPAC all sold out, he added.
He said the Bardavon will continue its successful partnership with the Woodstock Playhouse, where Jack DeJohnette’s performances all sold out the 321-seat house last year. This year Malian singer-guitarist Vieux Farka Tour, known as of Hendrix du Sahara, is scheduled to perform there on May 10. “Seats are half sold out,” he said.
He offered the tour show and a March 24 performance by Malian duo Amadou & Mariam at Bardavon as an example of Bardavon’s efforts to diversify its lineup.
Bardavon also hopes to return to Uptown Kingston this year at the 700-seat Old Dutch Church, which hosted three Bardavon shows last year, he said.
“We like to work in different spaces if it makes sense to shake it up,” Silva said.
Box office receipts account for half of Bardavon’s earnings, according to Silva. The balance comes from donations and grants. He said Bardavon had joined an alliance with 14 other historic downtown theaters to push for continued public funding like that given to zoos, botanical gardens and some museums, citing the venues’ economic impact.
“We will continue to fight for this,” Silva said. “This will secure our future.”
According to Lou Trapani, artistic director and chief executive of the nonprofit, big-name performances are driving a revival at the Rhinebeck Center for Performing Arts after a very difficult time during the pandemic.
“Things were really, really bad until October 2022,” he said. “Then we shifted into high gear. “’Kinky Boots’ almost sold out, ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ sold out and completely sold out for ‘Rent’ in January.”
Better would be a big show, ideally a musical that caters to younger audiences like “Rent” with its pop-rock score, Trapani added. “I don’t think we would have done as well if we had done ‘My Belle Dame,'” he said.
Trapani predicted that two new tracks this month, “Speech and Debate” and “Doubt A Parable,” won’t do as well. It also remains uncertain how “Bernhardt/Hamlet” about Sarah Bernhardt being the first woman to play Hamlet at the turn of the 20th century and “Twelfth Night,” which should be boosted by high school matinees, will fare.
He said that as a nonprofit, the center can take more risks because it just has to balance its budget.
“We do a roller coaster, we do a show that attracts audiences, then an artwork, then another show that attracts audiences,” he said.
Trapani said the venue weathered the pandemic with the help of funds from the federal Paycheck Protection Program used to pay staff while it presented a live broadcast, delayed broadcast and outdoor performances .
Randy Conti, executive director of the Woodstock Playhouse, said he started seeing a surge in viewership at the end of the summer that lasted through the end of 2022.
“Things are starting to go back to where they were before COVID,” he said. “We had rentals that had stopped coming due to the return of COVID-19.”
The Woodstock Film Festival, the Woodstock Invitational Luthier Showcase and a pair of jazz shows put on by Shapeshifter and Bardavon all did well, he said.
Conti said the venue is already rolling out for this summer’s season, which includes the musicals “Spamalot,” “Hello Dolly” and a third musical to be announced at a later date.
Conti admitted that with COVID-19 fears waning, it’s still hard to get audiences accustomed to nearly limitless entertainment options at home to come back to. Theater is more than what is on stage, he added.
“It’s about social interaction with the audience with friends, going to dinner and then a show or a drink afterwards,” he said.
“We can’t wait to get back to where we were before COVID hit.”
Shadowland Stages in Ellenville saw ticket sales remain 25% below pre-pandemic numbers in 2022, according to Brendan Burke, artistic director of the nonprofit theater. The all-professional Actors Equity Theater programs a mix of popular titles, musicals and new and rarely produced plays, he said.
Like the center, Shadowland was saved by the hottest stuff, especially the world premiere of “Safe Home,” a new play by Tom Hanks, according to Burke.
“It boosted ticket sales as well as the musicals,” he said. “People are willing to take a COVID risk for shows with popular appeal, but not so much for standard fare.”
Planning for a massive deficit in the 2022 budget and strategy for the Paycheck Protection Program and closed site funds helped Shadowland survive, Burke added.
“We did a lot better than we thought, even though everything was more expensive,” he said.
Burke is optimistic about the 2023 season, despite the disappearance of pandemic-related funding sources, he said.
Shadowland derives half of its revenue from box office receipts, according to Burke. Before the pandemic, ticket sales were split about 50-50 between individual ticket sales and seven-show subscriptions, he said. Subscriptions continue to be well below pandemic numbers, even as ticket sales for individual shows have picked up, Burke added.
For the first time in memory, Shadowland will schedule two musicals in 2023 while leaving plenty of room for newer, more adventurous stuff, he said.
This year’s yet-to-be-announced season opener is a world premiere starring Dan Lauria from the TV series “The Wonder Years” and “The Goldbergs,” Burke said. He said Shadowland is also working on equity and inclusion in casting, planning and programming and it continues to offer paid tickets for previews.
“Now is a breakthrough year for most theaters,” he said. “We are optimistic, but cautious.”
Photos: The status of local theaters
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailyfreeman.com/2023/02/11/mid-hudson-valley-performing-arts-organizations-optimistic-about-rebound-in-2023/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Central Hudson Valley performing arts organizations optimistic about rebound in 2023 – Daily Freeman
- Utah football OC Andy Ludwig is Notre Dame’s leading candidate for the position of coordinator
- Drake Delivers Hits at ‘Homecoming’ Super Bowl Week Concert | Entertainment
- Planes and helicopters captivate the audience during the final dress rehearsal of Aero India 2023
- Vallejo’s earthquake safety technology may have saved lives in the Turkey and Syria earthquake
- Supporting food security, President Jokowi launches digital farmer card and BSI KUR in Aceh 0 : Foto Okezone Foto
- Idris Elba responds to debate over his ‘black acting’ remarks – The Hollywood Reporter
- Rihanna has ‘NO TALENT’ at Super Bowl halftime
- Women’s cricket in India is about to become self-sufficient
- Collina Strada’s ‘Weird’ Animal Fashion Show Ripped
- Stocks & Markets News, Economics & Finance News, Sensex, Nifty, World Market, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- 12/11 K-State Rally falls short at Texas Tech, 70-63