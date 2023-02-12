Mystery Death of Edgar Allen Poe Examined in New Book New York Daily News

It was a gray and gloomy day, the writer staggered, weak and weary.

He collapsed on a Baltimore sidewalk, never fully regaining consciousness. Four days later, on October 7, 1849, Edgar Allan Poe died in hospital.

He was 40 years old and the circumstances of his death remain as bizarre as any of his accounts. Was he on drugs? Was he poisoned? And why was he wearing another man’s tattered clothes?

“A Mystery of Mysteries: The Death and Life of Edgar Allan Poe”, by Mark Dawidziak (St. Martin’s Press)

In A Mystery of Mysteries: The Death and Life of Edgar Allan Poe, Mark Dawidziak revisits the baffling death of poets.

Like so many aspects of his life, his death was subject to endless debate, constant conjecture, speculation, guessing and guessing, writes Dawidziak. No one can tell you for sure why, as he traveled from Richmond to New York, he ended up in Baltimore. No one can tell you what happened to him in the missing days between his last sighting in Richmond on the evening of September 24 and his reappearance outside a polling station on Election Day on the cool, damp afternoon of October 3.

But while Dawidziak admits he can’t fill all those gaps, he can flesh out the man’s life.

It takes work; Perhaps Poe’s favorite fictional hero was himself. To appear precocious, he shaved two years off his age. To sound more dashing, he claimed, like Lord Byron, to have fought in the Greek War of Independence.

Edgar Allan Poe, still looking relatively fit and healthy in a daguerreotype probably taken in New York in 1847. (Courtesy of the Harvard Art Museum)

The facts of his youth were much less romantic.

Poe was born in a Boston boarding house on January 19, 1809, to two actors who had just finished a production of King Lear. Poes’ mother, Eliza, had already built a reputation as a gifted actress. Her father, David, was more famous for drinking and feuding with critics.

Later, Poe would take after him.

David Poe abandoned the family Poe was the middle child of three around 1810. He died the following year, as did his 24-year-old wife, of tuberculosis. The children were separated, John Allan, a wealthy merchant from Virginia, volunteered to take in two-year-old Edgar.

But while Allan gave Poe a middle name, he never adopted it and tended to treat it as a charity case. Even when he sent Poe to the University of Virginia, he refused to pay any tuition or expenses. Desperate, Poe tried to increase the rest by playing. This only drove him further into debt, and even lower in the opinion of his guardians.

Poe had to quit college. After an unusual hitch in the American army and a failed stint at West Point, he finds himself disinherited. He was 22 years old.

While John Allan did Poe no favors by so coldly cutting him off from any chance of wealth and position, he did horror literature, mystery fans and generations of readers a huge favour, writes Dawidziak. Allan entrusted Poe with a life of struggle but, inadvertently, also with a brilliant life.

Poe had already published three books of poetry, without any financial success. Now, desperate, he turned to anything that could sell a play, essays, brutally honest book reviews. His early short stories, including MS Found in a Bottle, won him first prize in a newspaper contest in 1833. This eventually landed him a magazine job as deputy editor of the Southern Literary Messenger.

Accused of having drunk at work, he did not last a month.

It was not an income he could do without. Poe had approached his cousin, Virginia Clemm, and proposed. That she was 13 didn’t seem to matter. When she agreed, Poe begged her former boss to return her job. The man agreed on the condition that Poe get on the cart.

Poe’s wife, Virginia, died of tuberculosis at Fordham Cottage aged 24, leaving him overwhelmed with “grief so poignant that for several weeks it deprived me of all power of thought or action “. (Courtesy of the Poe Museum, Richmond)

Learn to respect yourself, and you will quickly find that you are respected, lectured publisher Thomas Willis White. Separated from the bottle, and bottle mates, forever!

Yet by 1836 Poe was out of work again, whether by choice or drunkenness is impossible to say. Poe eventually moved his bride and stepmother to Philadelphia, then the center of the magazine industry. He dreamed of starting his own periodical.

That didn’t happen, but for a time the family was happy, and Poe wrote some of his greatest stories in The Fall of House Usher, The Masque of the Red Death, and The Tell-Tale Heart. In 1839 some of his best prose was published in two volumes, Tales of the Grotesque and Arabesque.

But his attempts to secure a steady income failed, as alcohol continued to cost him work. Friends said one drink could make him drunk. The Poes moved again, this time to New York. He briefly took another job as deputy editor, this one at the New York Evening Mirror. He went on to write The Premature Burial and The Oblong Box.

Then, in 1845, he finished a play. I just wrote the greatest poem that was ever written, he told a friend.

Whether it did or not, The Raven was an instant hit. First published in The American Review, it was quickly reprinted in newspapers and magazines across the country. Poe was famous overnight. He too was still poor. The Review had paid only $9 for the poem, and the newspapers that reprinted it paid nothing at all.

I didn’t make any money, Poe later complained. I’m as poor now as I’ve ever been in my life, except for hope, which is by no means bankable.

There was worse to come. Virginia, still in fragile health, was rapidly worsening. Poe became frantic. I went mad, he wrote to a friend, with long intervals of horrible sanity. On January 30, 1847, Virginia died of tuberculosis at the age of 24, as did Poes’ mother.

Somehow, Poe mustered the will to carry on. On June 29, 1849, he undertook a circuitous journey from New York to New Jersey, from Philadelphia to Richmond. His hope was to find investors for his own magazine. He failed.

What happened next is, as Dawidziak writes, difficult to pin down. How did Poe end up delirious in Baltimore? Why was he wearing someone else’s ratty clothes? Poe died in the hospital without ever being able to explain himself. He was buried quickly, without an autopsy.

But then, his enemies had already drawn their knives.

The notorious obituary of publisher and poet Rufus Griswolds appeared in the evening edition of the New York Tribune, Dawidziak said. It started: Edgar Allan Poe is dead. He died in Baltimore the day before yesterday. This announcement will surprise many but few will be saddened.

From there, everything went downhill, notes Dawidziak.

The monument in Westminster Presbyterian Cemetery, opened in November 1875, marking the new grave of Edgar Allan Poe in the city where he died, Baltimore. (Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs)

Many of Poes’s contemporaries, once hurt by his brutally honest criticism, have now taken the opportunity to shovel all kinds of dirt and mud on his memory, writes Dawidziak.

Today, even the truth about his death is difficult to establish. Yet Dawidziak finds no evidence of murder or drugs. Most likely, Poe died of natural causes. Some modern physicians have suggested that tuberculous meningitis is the cause of a disease that can take months to manifest, be made worse by alcohol, and lead to erratic behavior.

Thus, the mystery of Poes’ death persists, as does the tragic story of his life.

And his work too.