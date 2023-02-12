10 Bollywood Couples Who Fell In Love On Set And Got Married





SUMMARY Bollywood has been successfully creating the perfect romance intertwined with melodious love songs for decades. Often times, on-screen romance turns into real-life romance. In recent times, several Bollywood couples have surprised fans by getting married. Let’s take a look at 10 Bollywood couples who got married after working together. 1 / ten Kajol and Ajay Devgn:The couple met on the set of the 1995 film Hulchul. Four years later they married, in 1999. Kajol admitted in an interview that her father had not spoken to her for months after she announced her decision to marry Ajay. They were married and they have a son, Yug, and a daughter, Nyasa. (Picture: Instagram) 2 / ten Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan:According to reports, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan saw each other at the Pune Film Institute in 1970 for the first time, but nothing really happened. However, during the filming of Guddi, the couple grew closer and their bond turned into love while on the sets of Ek Nazar. On June 3, 1973, the couple married. (Picture: Instagram) 3 / ten Genelia DSouza and Riteish Deshmukh:Genelia and Riteish bonded on the sets of Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003, and they became best friends. After dating for nine years, the couple got married on February 3, 2012. They are now parents to sons Rahyl and Riaan and they have worked together in films like Tere Naal Love Ho gaya, Masti and Lai Bhaari. (Picture: Instagram) 4 / ten Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar:Akshay and Twinkle first met while shooting for Filmfare magazine, and Akshay had an instant crush on Twinkle. The love story of the couples began in 1999 during the filming of International Khiladi. The couple finally married on January 17, 2001. (Image: Instagram) 5 / ten Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh:Bollywood power couple Deepika and Ranveers blossomed on the film sets of Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela in 2013. After being together for almost six years, the couple got married in 2018. Together they produced several hits like Padmaavat, Finding Fanny and Bajirao. Mastani. (Picture: Instagram) 6 / ten Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif:One of Bollywood’s biggest surprise weddings came when Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in December 2021. The two actors have neither worked together in a movie nor spoken publicly about their relationship. However, they have been a couple since 2019. (Image: Instagram) 7 / ten Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt:Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt dated for five years and worked together in Brahmastra for the first time. They married in April 2022 and were blessed with daughter Raha in November. (Picture: Instagram) 8 / ten Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan:Aishwarya met Abhishek while filming Mani Ratnams’ film Guru and the pair fell in love on set. They married on April 10, 2007 and worked in films like Umrao Jaan and Dhoom 2. The couple were blessed with a daughter, Aaradhya, in 2011. (Image: Instagram) 9 / ten Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan:After the famous and fan-favorite relationship between Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor ended, she met Saif on the set of Tashan. Saif and Kareena got closer and after two years of relationship, got married on October 16, 2012. The couple have two sons, Taimur and Jeh. (Picture: Instagram) ten / ten Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani:The newest couple on the list, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, got married on February 7. Sid-Kiara’s flabby romance began on the set of their first movie together, Shershaah. They were a hit and their chemistry was appreciated by their fans. Kiara Advani made their relationship official on Sidharth Malhotra’s birthday this year via an Instagram post. Soon rumors about the wedding began to float, which later turned out to be true. (Picture: Instagram)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbctv18.com/photos/entertainment/valentines-day-special-10-bollywood-couples-who-fell-in-love-on-the-set-and-got-married-15889961.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos