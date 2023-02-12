See over 30 wineries at this Tucson-area festival





More than 30 Arizona wineries will pour their latest vintages at the ninth edition Off the Vine Wine Festival in Arizona Saturday, February 18 at the Historic Steam Pump Ranch.

This is the most wineries to ever participate in the festival, which has become one of the largest wine events in the state. The festival includes food trucks, visual artists and live music.

Off the Vine is hosted by Arizona Vintners Association and sponsored by ArizonaWines.com, a division of the Arizona Office of Tourism. The event sells out steadily, which is why the group has expanded its presence at Steam Pump Ranch, said association president Kris Pothier.

After several sold out years, we were able to work with the Historic Steam Pump Ranch and nearly double our footprint for this year’s festival, Pothier, owner Tumbleweed Castle cellar in Clarksdale, said in a written statement. This will not only allow for more attendees, but also more wineries, food vendors, and ample parking.

This also opened up the possibility of creating VIP seating including reserved shaded picnic tables.

Wineries, hailing from across the state, are 1764 Vineyards, Arizona Stronghold Vineyards, Autumn Sage Vineyard & Winery, Birds and Barrels Vineyards, Bodega Pierce, Caduceus Cellars & Merkin Vineyards, Callaghan Vineyards, Carlson Creek Vineyard, Cella Winery, Chateau Tumbleweed, Coronado Vineyards, Cove Mesa Vineyard, Da Vines Vineyard, Deep Sky Vineyard, Dos Cabezas WineWorks, Four Tails Vineyard, Garage-East, Golden Rule Vineyards, High Lonesome Vineyards, Laramita Wineries, Lightning Ridge Wineries, Los Milics, Old Pueblo Wineries , Page Springs Vineyards & Cellars, Sonoran Wines, Strive Vineyards, Su Vino Winery, Sunset Ride, Twisted Union Wine Co., Vino Stache Winery, Winery 101 and Zarpara Vineyard.

