Prominent Bollywood writer, director and producer Subhash Ghai is included in the World Book of Records





Mumbai, February 11: Prominent Bollywood writer, director and producer Shri Subhash Ghai from Mumbai, India has been included by the World Book of Records as one of the pioneers of the digital revolution in small centers in the India by introducing digital projection systems in theaters with the introduction of new actors, technicians and performers turning them into stars and contributing to the development of cinema for 55 years. As an eminent writer, director and producer of Hindi cinema, Subhash Ghai conceived and produced a magnum audio-visual spectacle “Cinema Cinema” in 1991, celebrating 100 years of world cinema with 42 Bollywood stars, 200 musicians and 250 dancers on a 180ft Stage at NSCI, Mumbai. The certificate was awarded to Subhash Ghai by attorney Santosh Shukla (President and CEO, World Book of Records) along with Usman Khan, Dr. Suchita Shukla and Parul Chawla. Significantly, Ghai started his career in Hindi cinema as an actor with small roles in films including Taqdeer (1967) and Aradhana (1969). He directed in the 1970s Umang and Gumraah. His directorial debut was the film Kalicharan (1976) which he obtained thanks to a recommendation from Shatrughan Sinha. In 2016, he wrote and directed a total of 16 films. In 2006, he created his own film institute, Whistling Woods International, in Mumbai. The institute trains students in film production, directing, cinematography, acting and animation. Previously, the UK and South Africa sought his expertise to help with institution building. Under his able mentorship, World War I teams also helped the Hong Kong government promote tourism in their country. In December 2013, the International NGO Confederation and the United Nations conferred on him the Karmaveer Chakra for his contribution as an educator in the development of skills and innovative education in India in the field of film and entertainment. World Book of Records is one of the leading international certification organizations for world records. It operates intercontinentally from all continents with a global network. It recognizes potential talents and abilities in world records through international certification. It also honors personalities and lists places of outstanding contribution to humanity and universal peace. After being recognized by the World Book of Records, Subhash Ghai was congratulated by Virendra Sharma (Member of British Parliament, England), Simon N. Ovens DL (HM The King’s Representative, Deputy Lieutenant for the London Borough of Harrow, United Kingdom), Navendu Mishra (British Member of Parliament, England), Lord Raminder Singh Ranger (House of Lords), Wilhelm Jezler (Director Europe, Switzerland), Dr Diwakar Sukul (Chairman, World Book of Records, England) and others dignitaries of the film fraternity of the international screenplay. This story is provided by PNN. ANI shall in no way be responsible for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN) Prominent Bollywood writer, director and producer Subhash Ghai is included in the World Book of Records – London YEARS February 11, 2023 Post your comments

