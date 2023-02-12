Tributes pour in for American actor and musician Cody Longo, dead at 34





Actor Cody Longo, best known for playing Nicholas Alamain in “Days of Our Lives” and Eddie Duran in “Hollywood Heights”, died at age 34 on Wednesday February 8. Longo had died at his family home in Texas where authorities found him lying unresponsive on his bed as he slept. However, the cause of his death remains undetermined. If you or someone you know needs help: Born and raised in Denver, Colorado, Longo had planted deep roots in the arts from an early age making a name for himself as an actor, singer, songwriter and producer. He studied film and psychology at the University of California and spent his formative years learning theatrical and musical skills through stage performance. In 2009, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue a professional acting career while his music career continued to spin in the background. Besides being famous for his appearances in long-running TV shows, he also landed roles in other well-known series such as Nashville, CSI: New York, and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. ‘Hollywood Heights’ actors Cody Longo, Brittany Underwood, Melissa Ordway and Justin Wilczynski attend the Nickelodeon Upfront presentation in 2012. ( Getty Images: Larry Busacca via AFP ) Moving on to films of different genres, he also starred in The Last Movie Star (2017), Wildflower (2016), For the Love of Money (2012) Piranha 3D (2010). As a singer-songwriter, Longo’s music career took off after his song “She Said” burst onto the Billboard Top 100 in 2014, which reached No. 3 with his debut album “Atmosphere “. According his websitehe had taken a break to spend time with his family and focus on music after moving to Austin, Texas. Before his death, he had three upcoming projects, one of which was for director David Moreton’s next feature, “Do You Want to Die in Indio”? Tributes are pouring in on social media Former colleagues and friends took to Twitter to pay tribute to Longo. Fans also expressed their grief. Longo is survived by his wife and three children aged seven, five and one. His longtime friend and agent Alex Gittelson has also set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for his funeral expenses. “Anything helps and whatever remains after these expenses will go to his family,” he wrote on the page.

