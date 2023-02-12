Who will win Best Actor at the 2023 Oscars?





Brendan Fraser, Colin Farrell, Austin Butler, Bill Nighy and Paul Mescal are up for Best Actor at the 2023 Oscars Who will take home the award?



The Best Actor Award Oscars 2023 has been a close race between the five nominees, with industry accolades and notable wins throughout awards season helping predict who will take home the Oscar. After Will Smith’s Best Actor Award for King Richard at the 2022 Oscars, this year’s five nominees are Brendan Fraser for The whaleAustin Butler for ElvisColin Farrell for The Banshees of InisherinBill Nighy for Lifeand Paul Mescal for After Sun. The Best Actor 2023 category didn’t bring any big surprises, as it’s filled with nominees who would each be incredibly deserving winners. VIDEO OF THE DAY Interestingly, all five men are nominated for the Best Actor category of the Oscars for the first time, although they bring very different stories, career spans and triumphs to their campaigns. While that context will no doubt come into play when the Academy decides the winner, it’s also important to note how much the actors’ performances contributed to the success of their respective 2022 films. Combining these factors and looking at the results from previous events throughout awards season, one nominee stands out as the statistically preferred winner of the 2023 Oscars Best Actor award. Nonetheless, this prediction is subject to change as results from other voting bodies are announced. Related: All The 2023 Oscar Best Picture Movies Ranked By Their Rotten Tomatoes Scores

Brendan Fraser is set to win Best Actor at the 2023 Oscars After winning numerous critics’ awards and having nominations pending for major upcoming races, Brendan Fraser currently has the best chance of winning Best Actor at the Oscars. Fraser’s performance as Charlie, the dying reclusive teacher, was the most notable and recognized aspect of The whale, which combines with Fraser’s heartwarming Hollywood comeback story to make him the frontrunner for the Oscar. While The whale itself received mixed responses from critics, with widespread praise for Brendan Fraser’s undeniable talent in the film, especially after he was kicked out of Hollywood, putting him as the likeliest winner. There are still a few other results from the major voting bodies that will be significant indicators of whether Brendan Fraser is a lock for the 2023 Best Actor Oscar win. Fraser is nominated for the Best Actor equivalent at the upcoming BAFTAs. , SAG Awards and Satellite Awards, whose winners often line up with the actor who wins the Oscar. For example, 2022 Best Actor winner Will Smith won the BAFTAs, Golden Globes and SAG Awards, while 2021 winner Anthony Hopkins won BAFTA-equivalent awards, although he lost. at the SAG Awards and the Golden Globes. If Brendan Fraser wins Best Actor in these races, his odds of winning the Oscar will increase even further. Colin Farrell and Austin Butler could still win Best Actor Fraser still faces stiff competition from favorites Colin Farrell and Austin Butler in the Best Actor Oscar competition. Farrell outdid himself with his serious portrayal of the Irishman Pádraic, a simple man going through an existential crisis. After winning the Gotham Awards and Golden Globes in the comedy category, Farrell appears to have the home advantage at the BAFTAs, which could make him the frontrunner in the Oscar race. Hollywood also loves big-budget biographical dramas, with Austin Butler’s dedicated performance as legendary singer Elvis Presley being a highlight of 2022. After winning multiple Breakthrough Performance awards, Butler won Best Actor in the category drama of the Golden Globes, which established him as an Oscar favorite. The most surprising wins for Best Actor would be if Paul Mescal and Bill Nighty managed to get ahead. Both actors received far less buzz for their roles, but that doesn’t mean they’re any less Oscar-deserving. The complex and multi-dimensional performance of Paul Mescal as the depressed young single father Calum in After Sun is a tearjerker, with the inspirational role of Bill Nighy as LifeTerminally ill public works worker Rodney Williams was one of the greatest performances of his long career. Still, the odds are in favor of Fraser, Farrell and Butler at Oscars 2023. Next: Oscar Category for Best Director of 2023 Picks Up Disappointing Trend

