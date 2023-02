10 Romantic Bollywood Movies That Prove The 2000s Was The Best Time For Love

If you’re someone who enjoys watching romance with a generous sprinkling of twists and turns, Fanatic is the right choice for you. This romantic thriller depicts the frailties of love and desire when Zooni (Kajol) falls in love with Rehan (Aamir Khan), completely unaware of his true identity as a spy. The film keeps you on the edge of your seat until the climax, leaving you with conflicting thoughts and making you question the depths of morality and sacrifice. Chand Sifarich And Mother Haath Mein continue to be iconic love songs, with the premiere even spawning a whole new Instagram reel trend. Jab we met (2007) A film well ahead of its time that taught us the art of self-love, this first gem from Imtiaz Alis’ repertoire is the perfect blend of love, laughter and heartbreak, and explores the full gamut human emotions. The film gave Bollywood Geet (Kareena Kapoor) a bubbly Punjabi girl who discovers life’s adversities through a series of joyful and heartbreaking experiences. Meanwhile, Aaditya Kashyap (Shahid Kapoor) falls in love with her, teaches us to let people go if we love them, and ultimately tricks us into believing that if it’s meant to be, it will be. You go or you don’t (2008) If you yearn for the gentle masculinity of Jai Singh Rathore at a time when many still romanticize Kabir Singhs controlling nature, You go or you don’t is your safe space. The constant chatter of Aditi (Genelia DSouza) and Jais (Imran Khan) is enough to make you believe that, as Rahul wisely put it in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), love friendship (love is friendship). The film takes you back in time to your first college crush and lets you experience a classic romance between friends and lovers. Breaking the patriarchal construct of macho boys and sweet girls, Jai and Aditi are one of the most relatable characters Bollywood has ever given us. Read also : Bridgerton season 3: Here is everything we know about the Netflix series Brahmastra: Will Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatts’ real chemistry translate to the screen? 10 Best Bollywood Movies From The 90s To Watch On Netflix, Amazon Prime Video And More

