Last of Us Clicker Actor Misty Lee Reveals How Monsters Click

Misty Lee is an improv comedian who studied at Second City in Los Angeles. She’s a magician from Hollywood’s Magic Castle who also trained in dentistry and is the voice of Princess Leia in Star Wars Battlefront. But she’s also the voice of one of the scariest monsters in TV and gaming. The last of us clickers.

Lee is credited with creating the clicker click, a mix of screaming and echolocation, alongside clicker voice actor and PlayStation Studios sound designers Phil Kovats and Derrick Espino. She and Kovats, sometimes with their jingles mixed together, provided the odd sound for The last of us when released in 2013; Kovats returned for The last of us part 2, but Lee was not involved. HBO The last of us provided her with the opportunity to reprise the voice she helped create, bringing its croaking echolocation sounds to the small screen. In an interview with Polygon, Lee talked about the original clicker voice direction, how things varied for the show, and even gave us a lesson in clicking ourselves.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Polygon: Your work is important to The last of us and the game.

Misty Lee: Yeah, I helped them create the sound. But the sound director of The last of us part 2 was a different team. They wanted to go in another direction. One thing I learned in this industry is that you don’t own anything that I taught Phil [Kovats] how to make that sound. And they taught others how to make that sound. Anyone can produce the sound. I’ll teach you how to make the sound.

I would like to. In fact, I tried doing it before this call and it didn’t sound right at all.

You can't print it, but I'll teach you.

How did you get involved in the first game?

I was working on a project with one of the guys. Phil and Derrick [Espino] are two of the guys who worked on the sound design. Phil Kovats, who was the male clicker, and Derrick Espino, who is a sound designer. They are brilliant men whose hearts have been left all over this game. I was working with Derrick on something else, and I was making a creature. And Derrick said, Hmm, I’m going to tell you about something else that I do.

When I first started, I went into the cabin and they were like, Were looking for sounds. Here are some of the creatures that this game was working on. We don’t quite know what they look like. Here’s what they’ll look like, and here’s what they do.

As a voice actor, it’s your job to leave it all behind. We started experimenting and I started doing stuff for them. When we came across the rattling sound they went, Wait a minute. Stop that. Can you change that? Can you do it again and again and again? We just found this sound.

So you were also making creature sounds before that?

Yes, there were very few women back then. There are quite a few now making creatures in Los Angeles. But I didn’t know it was a booming market at the time. I was doing a creature with Derrick and he was like, A lady This is interesting. And also, they are good noises. She does things that are not typical. I don’t mind getting ugly. I think it’s fun. You have snot and water running down your face. Don’t wear makeup because you’re disgusting. You’re all over the mic and I like being gross. It’s funny. There were really no other people doing that at the time. It just wasn’t a thing. Because I don’t mind being gross and was into improvisation, it became a thing.

I credit Phil and Derrick, and the success of the original game and their sound design, for kind of putting me on the scene. I give them credit for changing the direction of my career a lot. I mean, it’s always been said that we take on the opportunities we were ready for. But these guys gave me a chance. I had no idea what the game was. I didn’t know what I was doing. I was just having fun with really nice people who were fun to collaborate with.

How did you come up with this sound? Do you remember what you rejected before you got there?

It started with acting. One of the things they told me early on was to imagine I was in a backpack on top of my own body. You can see what is happening, but you cannot control it. Your own hands are tearing the people you love apart. What does this look like to you? And that was it. This is where we started. You answer this question. By answering this question, you make it real. You start to feel that and it starts to become real, and then you see someone in front of you that you really like.

You imagine the pain and the anguish. It started with crying and screaming, and trying to stop my own hands from doing something they weren’t supposed to do, and also something that broke my heart. And it just started to morph and we just went with it. And I was in there, I think for three or four hours on the mic that day. And they just hit the record and let it go.

They took notes when things interested them, and collaborated and jumped in and out, It’s super cool. Can you do this three times?

When you cry and moan and howl and cry, and you’re also a freak, you’re a freak, you take on inclinations that aren’t quite human, that change your voiceprint. And what I mean by that is, like, if you’re a dog, you don’t have a human skull, you have a long nose. You may want to turn your tongue sideways to create this shape, changing the shape of your instrument, depending on the posture. When you make a creature, you’re going to want to try to look like them, to stand like them.

You start with that, and with a photo of the clickers. They don’t have a voice, they’re not really a voiced character. Their voicemail was beaten, it was infected. We want to stay away from anything that seems too human, but remembering that they were once human. We don’t want to completely suppress humanity.

It was such a remarkable visual to give someone. It’s such an amazing thing to feel for an actor. You are tearing your family apart and you can’t stop it. What? Wow. It was such a moving soul moment. We started there. We have changed form. Exhaled, screaming, crying. We found him.

Is it different to record for the video game and to record for the show?

Yes. The video game was a blind creation, they had an artistic image of clickers. For the show, we recorded on image. And that’s really where knowing where the sound lives and being able to act comes in. When you have a working clicker or you’re looking for something random

[Lee does an inquisitive clicker sound.]

as, Is there something there? Unlike:

[Lee does an alarmed, alert clicker sound.]

[which is] they find something. And now, an attack:

[Lee does an aggressive clicker sound.]

You must know the difference. There’s a scene where Ellie had never seen clickers before, in the museum. You remember ?

The first thing we did was imagine, and it was this clicker walking and going [Lee does curious clicker sounds] and like the clicks, the jerks, he was moving, he was walking, and all you saw was his hand moving [Lee does a clicker sound].

We got to watch it, and Craig [Mazin, The Last of Us showrunner] made us follow him, the whole fight.

They would show us the scene, then page us into the scene. They usually have you put on headphones and they play, very quietly, the audio without the music. There is no clicker sound, so you make the live clicker sound when you watch it. Phil and I would take turns and then do things together.

Does it hurt to make the clicker sound?

When I had this session with them, I was down for four days. It doesn’t hurt to make the sound, but what it does is cause damage. I will teach you how. I was down for the vocal rest count and had a sore throat. His vocal damage probably severe. It hasn’t healed, but I have to be careful. The game was a session. They got everything from me in four hours. For the show, it was two times that we went there the first time and did several episodes, and came back to do things that they had shot later.

It was an incredible vocal stress. But now the union has put a moratorium on our vocal stress. Even if you just scream, it’s hard. When you’re doing something like Call of Duty, you have 300 lines that you’re supposed to go through in a few hours. And they are all GRENADE! His life or his death. You are at war, and his war sounds loud. So its two hours now with union sessions that are vocally stressful. You have to protect this thing.

Have people you know ever asked you to do the clicker voice, like your friends or family?

Just had a friend here last night, he tweeted something about how much he loved the show. And I was like, Get your ass back here and watch it with us. He came last night and I thought, Want to learn how to do it? And he was likeYes, yes I do. He came over last night, watched the show with us, and I gave him a clicker lesson. He went home knowing full well how to do it and practiced in the car.

I would like to learn.

[Lee instructs Nicole to make the sound. Nicole tries and fails. Misty encourages Nicole some more. She is embarrassed, but eventually makes a weak clicker sound.]

If you do it a lot, you’ll get hoarse. Imagine hours of doing that and trying to make someone happy, because that’s our job as actors. But they were like, We just want weird noises. When he said that to me, someone who likes to play and be rude, be careful what you wish for! But we got what we were looking for. It wasn’t until they got that click where they went, Oh my god, that’s it. Like I said, clickers don’t have eyes. They’re not human anymore, because the fungus has taken over. What is the ultimate evolution of a Pokémon called? It’s more fungal than human. They search for things by echolocation. What does a mushroom need with an eyeball?