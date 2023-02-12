THE HYPE IS ON! Supreme West Hollywood opens February 16





The hype has begun promoting the grand opening of Supreme West Hollywood, which is set to open Thursday, February 16, 2022, in the former home of the Tower Records Store at 8801 Sunset Boulevard. People are forced to camp on Sunset Boulevard next week. According to reports, official promotional posters are coming to the Greater Los Angeles area and a Supreme helicopter flew around Los Angeles and past the Hollywood sign as part of a social media campaign to get everyone excited at the opening of the new Supreme West Hollywood store. the famous Sunset Strip. Chopper, 2023 pic.twitter.com/WYVjww6iFC — DropsByJay (@DropsByJay) February 11, 2023 According to the City of West Hollywood’s eTrack-it portal, an inspection was conducted on Friday, February 11, 2023 at 9:55:32 a.m. with a few minor fixes that likely won’t delay the grand opening next week. The fixes listed include: Certification of wheelchair lifts.

Striping all the stairs.

Attach all shelves.

Provide security at all guardrails for the skateboard ramp no more than 4 inches of allowable opening (meaning there will be a real skateboard ramp inside after all).

Provide an ADA sign at the entrance and in the coat check.

Provide a maximum of 7 inches rise to the stairway leading to the skateboard ramp.

Provide a maximum height of 34 inches at the sales counter. A stop at the former Tower Records construction space earlier this week showed plenty of progress was being made to meet the February 16 deadline. Scaffolding had been removed from the side of the building and members of the construction team were seen putting the finishing touches on exterior light fixtures. Since that visit, the fence surrounding the building has been taken down, the wood panels covering the windows have been removed, and it looks like all three Supreme signs are complete and about to debut. Supreme West Hollywood pic.twitter.com/fKmp13W92I — DropsByJay (@DropsByJay) February 12, 2023 Construction on the new West Hollywood Supreme Store began on Monday, February 14, 2022. According to Aaron Green ofAfriat Consulting Groupa schedule set last year indicated that construction should be completed by August 2022. Newmark rental agent Jay Luchs, who represents the site, told Beverly Press that everything was on schedule late last month. A construction worker also confirmed that the store will open at the end of this month. The site was pushed back by local neighbors when the whole building was gutted and the Tower Records sign was removed, even though it wasn’t the original sign (according to Luchs, the intellectual property holder of Tower Records did not want their logo displayed on the West Hollywood Supreme Store). The Supreme West Hollywood store opens as items drop for the new season, such as the Supreme/Kurt Cobain t-shirt featuring legendary musician Kurt Cobain. No details yet on how the t-shirt will look, or many items coming soon, which is part of the hype. Supreme West Hollywood

8801 Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood CA 90069 Official promotional posters in the Los Angeles area. Expect the helicopter promo video to arrive this week. The store officially opens next Thursday, February 16. Who’s ready for the new season? pic.twitter.com/8oeWHnS3dr — DropsByJay (@DropsByJay) February 11, 2023

