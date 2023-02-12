James Gunn Confirms New Actor Will Be DCU’s Batman, Debunks George Clooney Rumors





While debunking a claim that George Clooney would return as Batman in the DCU, James Gunn said a new actor would be introduced. Warner Bros.



A new actor will play the Dark Knight in The brave and the daring, a new movie in the works for the DCU sequel to Batman and Robin from that continuity. Although no casting information has yet been announced, james gunn and Peter Safran revealed the project along with a host of others as part of their plans for the future of the DCU. The rumor mill has been spinning ever since, obviously culminating in a claim that George Clooney would return as Batman in the DCU, but Gunn was quick to dispel this one once a fan asked him about Twitter.

“Absolutely not,” Gunn said at the suggestion, crushing the heart of batman and robin fans everywhere. Gunn then clarified what he had in mind The brave and the daring. He clarified that he won’t be using an established Batman actor for this film, despite recent returns from Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck for the flash. Gunn says a “new actor” will be brought into the fray for the DCU, but time will have to tell who will end up being cast in that role. Related: The Red Hood Actors Who Should Play Jason Todd In The HBO Max Movie

The Brave and the Bold brings a new Batman DC Comics What we do know is that The brave and the daring will follow Batman with the Damian Wayne version of Robin, the son of Bruce. Gunn described this version of the sidekick as his “favorite Robin” when announcing the project. Dick Grayson’s version of Robin previously featured on the big screen, played by Chris O’Donnell in batman and robin alongside Clooney’s Batman, which may have led to the wild rumor that Clooney would return for this new movie. It was also confirmed that the plan of The Batman is that this world starring Robert Pattinson’s Batman remains separate from the DCU. There hasn’t been a casting call yet for Superman, who will be reintroduced in the new movie. Superman: Legacy. Perhaps Gunn plans to flesh out his own version of Justice League in the years to come, providing a distinct take on what Zack Snyder did with it. Justice League and its four-hour cut. Either way, Gunn said he has the support of Snyder himself to move the DCU plans forward. “He reached out to express his support for my choices,” Gunn noted on Twitter. “He’s a great guy. Again, he seems really happy with the massive world building he’s doing. The brave and the daring does not have a set release date, but batman part II will be released in 2025.

