Review of “Unscripted” by James B. Stewart and Rachel Abrams

Comment this story Comment

In the recent film Babylon, filmmaker Damien Chazelle depicts the origins of Hollywood in the 1920s as a debauched orgy. In it, Kinoscope Studios, a stand-in for Paramount, which also released the film, was a dream factory that often attracted the worst kinds of people and left all but a few destitute, drugged or dead. Nearly 100 years after those fictional events, the billionaire owner of Paramount found himself embroiled in a series of real-life sex and money scandals that in many ways put Hollywood’s formative days to shame. Has a business book ever made you blush? Unscripted: The Epic Battle for a Media Empire and the Redstone Family Legacyby New York Times reporters James B. Stewart and Rachel Abrams, may finally test the greed of an unsuspecting readership.

Apparently, Unscripted is the improvised account of the extraordinary boardroom machinations that led Shari Redstone, the oft-estranged daughter of geriatrics magnate Sumner Redstone, to wrest control of CBS and Viacom from executives, girlfriends and other whod l surrounded in his later years. In this way, it’s not unlike countless chronicles of corporate intrigue or succession drama, including the Stewarts’ own DisneyWarthe 2005 bestseller about the upheaval at Disney’s board of directors that led Chief Executive Michael Eisners to fall from favor.

DisneyWar was a seminal work, and Unscripted in the same way brings remarkable detail and fresh perspective to a C-sequel fight (two, in this case) that has been extensively covered by the media, including, should I say, by me. But contrary to Disney War, Unscripted reads for long stretches like a dirty pulp novel. There’s the 90-year-old billionaire with still active sexual appetites; the scheming mistresses; threesome; encounters in parked cars; a Sedona love nest; a general manager who would have imposed himself on multiple victims; a stolen laptop; shady private detectives; and a cast of characters straight out of MTV or another Redstone cable channel. Mixing tight financial reports with soap opera twists, Unscripted makes Babylon’s amplified historical fiction downright chaste in comparison.

In 2016, Sumner Redstone was one of the most prominent figures in global media. Over decades of dealings, he transformed National Amusements, his father’s small chain of theaters, into the parent company of Viacom and CBS, two media powerhouses that housed Paramount, dozens of lucrative television networks, the publisher of Simon & Schuster books, a booming streaming service. and all the trappings and entitlements of the immense wealth of showbiz.

Tim Blake Nelson’s debut novel is a chilling portrayal of Hollywood

But by this point, Redstone and its legacy media empire were in serious decline. Sitting high in his Beverly Park compound next to Sylvester Stallone, he was physically weak, unable to speak clearly and mentally impaired, spending much of his time watching the stock prices of CBS and Viacom. His handpicked lieutenants Redstones, former lawyer Philippe Dauman at Viacom and Les Moonves, the famous television executive, at CBS shrugged off his businesses, largely ignoring the future of streaming which Netflix was increasingly dominating. in addition. And they were paid more for their efforts than almost anyone in corporate America.

Redstone, acid-tongued, sex-obsessed and, in general, a pretty horrible person (he once called President Barack Obama the n-word at a restaurant in Beverly Hills and tried to steal a date from his young grandson at an MTV event, the book claims), had hired Bravos Millionaire Matchmaker, Patti Stanger, to give him a suitable girlfriend. The choice, a woman named Sydney Holland, soon moved into the compound and, along with another Redstone girlfriend and sometimes rival, Manuela Herzer, began to take control of her life, eliminating or marginalizing threats to their influence and ultimately fetch about $150. millions of his money. Stewart and Abrams suggest that the girlfriends could have very well controlled the two companies if Shari and her lawyers had not stepped up.

And that was only the beginning. Shari soon found herself up against Dauman, the Redstones’ favorite son. All the while, she was trying to merge CBS and Viacom to better compete with Netflix, a move that put her in the crosshairs of Moonves, whose own alleged sexual abuse and professional implosion fuel the final third of the book.

Using tons of never-before-revealed forensic records and their own reporting for The New York Times, Stewart and Abrams unleash detail after detail: Shari was at one point preparing papers to buy back from the family business for 1 billion dollars. When faced with allegations that Moonves sexually assaulted women (allegations he denied), film producer and CBS board member Arnold Kopelson replied: We all did it. Later, Stewart and Abrams report that a CBS executive, attempting to explain claims that Moonves had indulged in front of his diabetes doctor (which Moonves also denied), said with a seemingly straight face that Moonves was a[n] [oral sex] dude, not a masturbation dude.

Much like Ken Auletta’s recent biography of Harvey Weinstein, Hollywood end, chronicled Weinstein’s downfall from the perspective of those in society Weinstein, Stewart and Abrams, both Pulitzer winners, Abrams as part of the Times #MeToo team takes us inside CBS as his board board tries to protect its CEO. Media insiders and those who have followed the Redstone saga will eat this report and some of the other more comedic twists that populate the book. Authors are not just flies on the wall; they’re in Moonvess’ phone calls and drunken late-night text messages, as he worries about whether CBS should sue Viacom, a move he believes is necessary to protect his power and his shareholders but, he clearly knows, would likely free Shari and her allies to expose her transgressions.

On this front, Unscripted claims to solve one of the great mysteries of the #MeToo era. Shari, furious after Moonves sued to block the CBS-Viacom merger, an act she saw as betrayal by a friend who had made hundreds of millions of dollars running his family business, said Shari. she threw a dossier on Ronan Farrow, whose reporting in the New Yorker ultimately led to Moonvess’s exit from the company? The answer, say Stewart and Abrams, is no. They write that although Shari and her lawyer/board ally Rob Klieger repeatedly pressed the board for more than an embarrassing cursory investigation into the rumors surrounding Moonves, her downfall ultimately came from the decisions of several women going public without, we are told, even a nudge from Shari.

Prince Harry’s audiobook is worth listening to, even if you’re sick of it

Focused and much shorter than DisneyWar, Unscripted dispenses with much of the personal history and rise to power of the Redstones, which is chronicled in a 2018 biography, The king of content, by Keach Hagey. It may therefore be difficult for general readers to fully appreciate the power of Redstone and how extraordinary all of these events were. There’s also a lot missing about the actual production of the Redstone Empire. Like on Succession, which is the obvious parallel here, to the boardroom cover art that looks like it’s been pulled from an HBO sheet, media elite maneuvering is the point.

But even a reader moderately familiar with the entertainment business would know that all of this was falling apart as the Redstone Empire, and Hollywood in general, was upended by the digital revolution. Netflix, Amazon and YouTube were rendering the traditional TV oligopoly obsolete while MTV, Comedy Central and Redstone’s other linear brands were run for margins, not for the future, as their leader sat distracted in his castle in the hills. . (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.) So it all plays a bit like rats on the Titanic: an industry and Redstone, its aged avatar, sinking after a century of debauchery and mismanagement. . Unscripted delivers the goods on what happened inside this castle but suffers no more from the commercial and cultural context. Shari was eventually able to fend off the vultures, and Sumner died in 2020 at age 97, with Shari in tears and singing My Way at his funeral. But the antics of these former media men vying for the spoils of decades of film and TV riches sound like the last hurray of old Hollywood.

Matthew Belloni is founding partner of Puck, a digital media company covering America’s power centers. He is also the former editorial director of The Hollywood Reporter and an entertainment attorney.

The epic battle for a media empire and the legacy of the Redstone family

By James B. Stewart and Rachel Abrams