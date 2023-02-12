Will Ferrell joins Wrexham fans for a pint before watching the Welsh Football Club from Hollywood stars





American comedian Will Ferrell enjoyed a pre-match beer with fans at Wrexham, the Welsh football club owned by fellow Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Ferrell, star of comedies such as Elf, Semi Pro and Land of the Lost, visited The Turf pub near Wrexhams Racecourse Ground ahead of the National League game against Wealdstone FC. The 55-year-old said in a social media video posted to the Wrexhams Twitter account: Hi this is Will Ferrell and this is my first time here. Where are we still? Wrexham. I’m really excited to see the game and I’ll be honest with you, I’m a little nervous. LEARN MORE:

Ferrell posted a photo of himself having a pint in the pub and was also seen pitchside at The Racecourse Ground. After Wrexhams’ 3-1 win, he reflected in another social media post: What a win, guess I’m the lucky charm. See you next time Wrexham before joking: [Birmingham City] @BCFC you are not looking for a new owner? Wrexham play in English fifth tier football, but are pushing for promotion to League Two of the Football League. They are three points behind National League leaders Notts County but have two games in hand after ending a storybook FA Cup run with a fourth-round loss to second-placed high-flyers Sheffield United Championship level. Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Will Ferrell attends the ‘Spirited’ special screening in London in November. Reynolds and McElhenney bought Wrexham in November 2020 in a deal approved by 98.6% of the Wrexham Supporters Trust, which owned the club. Reynolds produced a popular sports documentary television series on FX called Welcome to Wrexham.

