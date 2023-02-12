Entertainment
Dillon Jordan, Hollywood film producer, sentenced to five years in prison for scheme of prostitution
A Hollywood film producer who has worked with Maggie Gyllenhaal, Ethan Hawke and Chris Pratt was sentenced to five years in prison on Thursday after admitting to operating a prostitution service for high-profile producers for seven years.
Dillon Jordan, 50, has supplied women to wealthy clients for up to $15,000 and hosted sex parties in the United States and abroad.
At sentencing, Manhattan U.S. District Judge John P. Cronan told Jordan, of Lake Arrowhead, Calif., that he would have given a harsher sentence had he been cleared because permanent physical and emotional scars the women had suffered.
A victim who testified in court said she suffered brain damage after being forced by Jordan to take drugs and prostitute her body.
Jordan pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy and five years was the maximum sentence available.
Film producer Dillon Jordan, left, pleaded guilty to running a prostitution ring. He is pictured with Rae Jordan, right, at a screening of his film ‘Skin’ in 2019
The filmmaker is best known for producing The Kindergarten Teacher, starring Maggie Gyllenhaal and Gael Garcia Bernal.
Jordan is listed as a producer of films, including the 2018 film The Kindergarten Teacher, which starred two-time Oscar nominee Maggie Gyllenhaal, and the 2019 film The Kid, which starred Ethan Hawke and Chris Pratt.
The Kid earned $1,561,698 at the worldwide box office while The Kindergarten Teacher earned $681,765, according to IMDb data.
Prosecutors said Jordan operated the business from 2010 to 2017 through an alleged party and event planning company and his own film production company.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office had asked for a fine of $10,000 to $95,000 and Jordan to pay more than $1.4 million.
They said in a face-to-face brief that Jordan attempted to leverage his prostitution business to produce legitimate films because several well-known investors and producers were also clients of his prostitution ring.
Jordan was the chairman and CEO of PaperChase Films, which he founded in 2013 about three years after the alleged prostitution ring began.
At least one client has invested $250,000 in Jordans movie projects, they said.
Prosecutors say Jordan opened “several bank accounts” in the names of the two businesses that he allegedly used to accept cash, wire transfer and check payments for prostitution services and then to pay the women.
Jordan was also the executive producer of the 2019 film The Kid starring Ethan Hawke and Chris Pratt
Jordan allegedly tried to hide the nature of the check payments by describing them as, among other things, modeling fees, massage therapy fees, appearance fees and consultation fees.
During sentencing, Jordan apologized to the victims.
A victim who spoke at the two-hour hearing said she nearly died a decade ago when Jordan invited her to a party and then fed her a mixture of drugs that caused permanent brain damage.
“I never wanted to prostitute my body,” she said, pausing to compose herself before delivering the maximum sentence.
The judge said jail was appropriate for a man who operated a prostitution ring that earned him at least $1.4 million.
“Granted, this was an illegal operation run by Dillon Jordan that caused real harm to real women. And, as we saw today, permanent harm,” the judge said.
Prosecutors say Jordan was released from a prison in Cuba in 2010 after serving eight years for sex crimes there, and immediately began connecting wealthy people he knew with prostitutes. high-end, charging between $3,000 and $15,000 per encounter.
The government said it pocketed around 40% of the costs.
They said he once boasted that 75 women worked for him, some of whom he had sent overseas to a lady in the UK.
In a brief submitted, defense attorneys wrote that Jordan entered the sex industry after a “horrible childhood filled with physical, sexual and psychological abuse”, but left the prostitution business in 2017 and s was established in the film industry before becoming a home designer. consultant.
They said he was not a traditional pimp, but rather received fees for hosting parties with adult sex workers or for hosting large events, or for booking women to attend funerals of boyhood and adult-themed shows.
The Kindergarten Teacher received critical acclaim when it was released in 2018
US attorney Damian Williams said in a statement that Jordan had “operated and profited from a vast business of prostitution that catered to wealthy men and was predicated on the exploitation of young women.”
“For years, Dillon Jordan operated an extensive and far-reaching prostitution business through two shell companies, a so-called party and event planning company and a real movie production company,” the director said. American lawyer Audrey Strauss at the time of her arrest. “Now the party is over and the movie is over.”
He was charged with conspiracy to violate the Mann Act, incitement, money laundering and using interstate commerce to promote illegal activities.
The indictment notes that Jordan used a number of aliases, including Daniel Maurice Hatton and Daniel Bohler, while he allegedly ran the operation with a number of conspirators from at least 2010 to May 2017.
Prosecutors claimed that Jordan and his conspirators “knowingly transported” the women into prostitution. He is also accused of conspiring to persuade and “coerce” women into international prostitution.
Jordan was charged with recruiting and ordering a woman, identified in court documents as “Victim 1”, to travel to Manhattan “for prostitution” around December 19-21, 2011.
Another accomplice had booked the woman a hotel in Manhattan and a flight from California to New York.
Jordan was also accused of booking a flight for a second victim from California to New York to engage in prostitution around June 27-28, 2016.
|
