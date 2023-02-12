Disney tech chief quits days after company announces 7,000 job cuts: report





Jeremy Doig, chief technology officer of the Walt Disney Co.’s streaming services, has left the company, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg, the latest high-profile departure as chief executive Bob Iger restructures the biggest entertainment company in the world. Doig joined Disney last March after a long stint at Google and was in charge of technology for Disney, Hulu and ESPN. Aaron LaBerge, who has worked at Disney for the past decade, will now oversee technology and products for Disney’s media businesses. I have been informed that effective immediately, Jeremy Doig is no longer with the company, wrote Mike Hanley, senior vice president of engineering for Disney’s streaming division, in a note to colleagues. Hanley will report to LaBerge. Disney representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Doig did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment. Doigs’ departure comes just days after Iger announced that Disney would be laying off 7,000 employees and implementing a new corporate structure, which would return oversight of streaming services to the company’s top creative executives. The moves have elevated Lt. Alan Bergman and Dana Walden, who run entertainment, and ESPN chief Jimmy Pitaro, but disempower employees like Rebecca Campbell, head of international content and operations, and Michael Paull, former president of Disney streaming. Disney announced Campbell’s departure in late June, while Paul’s fate is the subject of much debate within the company. When Bergman and Walden initially sent a note outlining their new structure, they made no mention of Paull. They then sent a follow-up note stating that he would report back to them. Paull no longer oversees technology and product, which will report to Bergman, Walden and Pitaro. Paull joined Disney when the company acquired BAMTech, a leader in video streaming technology. Iger effectively dissolved Disney Media Entertainment & Distribution, a division created by his predecessor Bob Chapek to oversee streaming services. DMED chief Kareem Daniel, a senior Chapek lieutenant, left the company last November alongside the former CEO. The latest announcements have left thousands of Disney employees uncertain about their future at the company and how their divisions will work. Most are unsure how the job cuts will be distributed, although many assume that employees of DMED and general entertainment will be the hardest hit. And while programming and marketing for the three major streaming services have been split between two separate divisions, tech employees must continue to work across all three. In his own note to colleagues also seen by Bloomberg, LaBerge said the past 36 hours have been a whirlwind of events after Disney announced first quarter results that beat estimates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/business/disney-technology-head-quits-days-after-company-announced-7-000-job-cuts-report-101676186925558.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos