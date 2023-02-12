Actor Jim Carrey has owned this sprawling Los Angeles residence for nearly 30 years, and now it can be yours for nearly $29 million. Take a look around you.





Jim Carrey’s $29 million Brentwood home is up for sale.Getty Images/Daniel Dahler for Sothebys International Realty Jim Carrey is selling his five-bedroom home in Brentwood for nearly $29 million.

The Golden Globe-winning actor has owned the property, built in 1951, for nearly 30 years.

The property includes a cinema room, a swimming pool, a vegetable garden and a “meditation platform”. Jim Carrey is parting ways with his 12,000 square foot home he’s owned for nearly 30 years. Daniel Dahler for Sothebys International Realty The house was built in 1951 and sits on over two acres of land. It is now listed for nearly $29 million with Sotheby’s International Realty. Daniel Dahler for Sothebys International Realty It’s located in Brentwood, Los Angeles, where a six-bedroom property sold for more than $14 million this month, according to Zillow. Daniel Dahler for Sothebys International Realty A six-bedroom, 13-bathroom property in Brentwood sold for $14.5million in February, Zillow Data show. The property has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and a movie theater decked out in costumes that Jim Carrey wore in the movie “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” Daniel Dahler for Sothebys International Realty There is also a swimming pool which has a waterfall and a spa. The single storey house has exposed beam ceilings with skylights. Daniel Dahler for Sothebys International Realty Carrey’s estate includes a tennis court, bar and kitchen with a large island, according to listing agent Janelle Friedman of Sotheby’s International Realty in Santa Monica. Daniel Dahler for Sothebys International Realty THE SEO says it was built in 1951 and has glass doors that open to a courtyard patio. The house has a marble bathroom, a pool house, a vegetable garden and a “meditation platform”, the listing says. Daniel Dahler for Sothebys International Realty The costume worn by the Golden Globe-winning actor when he played The Riddler in “Batman Forever” is on display in the bar. Daniel Dahler for Sothebys International Realty There are fireplaces in a bathroom, living room and family room. The property also has a gym and an office. Daniel Dahler for Sothebys International Realty Carrey bought the house in 1994, near the release of “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective,” according to The Wall Street Journal. Daniel Dahler for Sothebys International Realty The actor bought the house almost 30 years ago, in 1994, according to the the wall street journal. “Ace Ventura” was Carrey’s breakthrough role. He told the Journal in a statement that the property served as a “place of enchantment and inspiration” for him. The story continues Daniel Dahler for Sothebys International Realty Carrey also said, “Each night the owls would sing me lullabies and each morning I would sip my cup of coffee with the hawks and hummingbirds, under a giant grandfather pine tree.” Daniel Dahler for Sothebys International Realty Read the original article at Business Intern

