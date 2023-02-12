Miles and Keleigh Teller Choose Joy in New Super Bowl Ad





LOS ANGELES — With a new Super Bowl commercial, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ star Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh, are trying to remind viewers that sometimes, in life’s tough times, you can choose to shoot. the best of things. The pair star in a Bud Light commercial, where they dance to customer service on-hold music. Miles said the ad’s message to Choose Joy appealed to him. “Obviously there’s a lot going on that can be very frustrating, but I think you can choose happiness,” he said. “You can choose pleasure.” “They said, ‘Listen, we really want this to feel like a slice of life,'” the actor said. “We both thought it would be something we would be proud to show our kids.” They also continued to family cast using their real dog for cute reaction photos of their antics. Miles’ dance moves should come as no surprise. He appeared in the 2011 “Footloose” remake, in the role originated by Chris Penn. Keleigh, on the other hand, admits to feeling “super nervous” beforehand, but says they had “a lot of freedom to play. I really enjoyed the process.” Besides the bragging rights to appear in a Super Bowl commercial — “it’s the Super Bowl of commercials,” Miles says — he hopes an added perk would be a lifetime supply of Bud Light, which doesn’t has not been confirmed but it is still hope comes to fruition. “I said ‘Look, guys, we don’t need to write this in a contract or anything, but I feel like it kind of implied that I’m never going to pay for one again. Bud Light “, which is perfectly fine by me.” As a self-proclaimed “die-hard Birds fan”, he also invested in the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, which Keleigh says makes “a big week” in their house, describing it as ” a whole situation”. .” Then it’s the Oscars, where “Top Gun: Maverick” is nominated for Best Picture. Miles says he “100%” believes Tom Cruise should have been nominated for Best Actor. “We give so much credit to actors in movies for their acting skills, for playing instruments or singing or gaining weight and losing weight and the skills that Tom showcases in ‘Top Gun’ and so many of his films – it’s a product of thousands of hours of practice. I don’t think we realize how much work and effort goes into it.”

