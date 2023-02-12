A Bollywood songwriter, a married girl in Pakistan and a torn family

When legendary songwriter Hasrat Jaipuri’s only daughter, Kishwar in Mumbai, accepted a marriage proposal across the Pakistani border, she never thought she would find herself in dire financial straits. in his adopted city, Rahim Yar Khan, in the Punjab province of Pakistan.

It was 1986. She had recently graduated in domestic science from the prestigious SNDT Women’s University in Bombay. Previously, she dated the elite Maneckji Cooper Education Trust Juhu school. At both institutions, many of his classmates had famous parents; some have become celebrities themselves.

The handsome and well-spoken suitor of Kishwars was a nephew of the younger sister of Hasrat Jaipuri, the husband of Bilqiss Sardar Malik. Malik’s whole family was in Pakistan but his passion for music took him to Bombay. He married Hasrat’s sister Jaipuris just six months after Hasrat married his namesake in 1953. One Bilqis entered the house and another left, people say.

Kishwar Jaipuri was a pampered middle child. At 23, wide-eyed and romantic, she left the cosmopolitan city of Mumbai where she had rubbed shoulders with the most famous Bollywood stars for the historic city of Rahim Yar Khan, in Pakistan, where the majority of Saraiki is spoken. It was 36 years ago.

His father Hasrat Jaipuri and songwriter Shailendra had achieved legendary status through their association with Raj Kapoor. Their additional partnership with composers Shankar-Jaikishan made them the most notable musical team of the golden era from the 1950s to the 1970s.

Hasrat was a natural poet, but after moving to Mumbai from his hometown of Jaipur in 1940, he worked as a bus driver for almost eight years before going on hiatus. Her daughter in Pakistan is now looking for hers.

The all-time classic Life is hectic, it’s spring for RK Films Barsat, 1949, was Hasrat Jaipuri’s very first song composed by Shankar-Jaikishan. He wrote seven of the films’ 11 songs and went on to write songs for almost 75% of the 190 films released by Shankar-Jaikishans.

‘The King of Romance’, as he is known, has won numerous awards for over a thousand songs, many of which are considered the most endearing and enduring classics of Hindi cinemas from the 1950s to the 1970s. .

Before moving to Pakistan, Kishwar often accompanied his father to after-school tapings. After the wedding, relations between the two countries deteriorate, she finds herself gradually isolated from her family and the world.

Initially, her status as an Indian national prevented her from exercising a profession. By the time she was granted Pakistani citizenship two years later, her movements were restricted.

In all these years, she has only traveled to Mumbai half a dozen times, visits paid for by her parents. The first time was in 1989, then in 1994, then in 1999, when his father was seriously ill. He revived on seeing Kishwar and his children at his bedside come to life again as she says.

He cried profusely when she left because her three-month visit visa had expired. He knew we would never see each other again, she said. He wrote her a poem and recited it as she left for the airport that evening:

Take my heart and my life to pieces

You come from foreign lands, feet of love

Whatever happens in the world

Shaayad ke mera tera ho ye aakhri milan

(A piece of my heart, my life, darling

From afar you come bringing the scent of love

Whoever comes into the world must one day leave

This may be our last meeting)

Hasrat Jaipuri died two months later on September 17, 1999.

After the death of her father, Kishwar only returned to India in 2004 and the last time in 2007. She was unable to visit him even when her mother Bilqis died in 2009.

Unlike the comforts of her parental home, she led a life of financial hardship after marriage. Things got worse after the COVID-19 pandemic when her husband’s small business, a store selling surgical instruments, suffered losses. It was then that she felt the urge to reach out through her father’s old connections.

Remembering that Hasrat Jaipuri wrote 22 original songs composed by OP Nayyar, she contacted Naveen Anand, director of Worship Foundation which focuses on Indian poetry and music. Anand contacted me, as I manage the OP Nayyar Memorial Trust and the official website of OP Nayyar.

This introduction was the start of many conversations that helped piece together the story of Kishwar Jaipuris and the adversities she faced over the past three and a half decades, including alienation from her family. All information has been verified by other sources.

She sailed these years with patience and gratitude patience and gratitude although they are sometimes unable to afford domestic help for household chores.

Being outside the professional realm, her confidence has taken a hit and she feels rusty, she says. However, her spoken and written English skills come back with practice, and she is exploring the idea of ​​writing and tutoring, or teaching at any nearby girls’ school.

To an amazing poet who left behind a legacy of songs touching almost every human feeling, and to his daughter who made Pakistan her home but lost her dreams and her identity and now struggles to feed her family, I dedicate these lines from the iconic Simon & Garfunkel song from the 1960s when Hasrat Jaipuri was also at the peak of his songwriting career:

And in the naked light I saw

Ten thousand people, maybe more

People speak without speaking

People hear without listening

People write songs that voices never shared

And no one dared disturb the sound of silence

Siraj Khan is a Karachi-born, Boston-based South Asian film music connoisseur, and a global finance and audit specialist by profession. He is the Managing Director of OP Nayyar Memorial Trust and manages the PO Nayyar website from Karachi. E-mail [email protected].

