Business news, strategy, finance and company insights

Shah Rukh Khan’s spy thriller “Pathaan” has grossed around 465 crore in net box office in India and is approaching the 900 crore mark in global gross since its January 25 release. In just three weeks, the film produced by Yash Raj Films with a reported budget of 250 crores, is closing in on the collections of the Hindi version of “Baahubali: The Conclusion”, which holds the record for the highest-grossing film in the country. market at 510.99 crores. Directed by Siddharth Anand, “Pathaan” marks Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen after his previous film, “Zero”, flopped at the box office in 2018 with collections of 196 crore.
Although SRK’s film topped national collections of Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’, RSVP founder and producer Ronnie Screwvala commented in a now-deleted tweet that “Just to be very factual and clear, ‘Dangal’ is and will remain the highest-receiving Hindi film worldwide, having earned over 1,200 crores in China alone. Just to keep things clear. Screwvala made this statement in response to the analyst’s figures Taran Adarsh’s commercial for “Pathaan”, which was billed as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. Dangal’s worldwide box office collection is the highest ever for an Indian film with over 2,200 crore, followed by Baahubali 2 (1,810 crore), RRR (1,258 crore) and KGF 2 (1,250 crore).
Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, joint managing director of PVR Cinemas, told Fortune India that the film was a source of revenue. “It was a phenomenal success. The first week was very strong. We had around 70% occupancy for the country in our channel and the second week it was supposed to be around 50%,” says Bijli. PVR, which recently obtained clearance from the NCLT to merge with Inox, took over 110 crore from Pathaan’s collections, while Inox took in 80 crore. The merged entity, known as PVR-INOX, will become the largest film exhibition company in India, with 1,546 screens in 109 cities.
However, “Pathaan” might run out of steam in the coming week as two big releases, “Shehzada” starring Kartik Aaryan and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” are slated for release. “It’s hard to say what’s going to happen because nowadays most business happens in the first and second weeks. It’s a natural trend for any movie because the number of shows tends to go down. from the third week, especially if the big releases are planned for the weekend,” explains Bijli.
Although there have been rumors that the BO collections are overstated, Bijli says, “There is no reason to believe that they are not correct as these are real numbers from actual ticket sales and it’s all computerized, tracked daily and weekly by very credible sources.”
Deepshikha Deshmukh, producer at Pooja Entertainment and founder of Love Organically, shares Bijli’s perspective. “Pathaan has done wonders for the industry in ending the boycott narrative. I was thrilled to see a large crowd returning to theaters, even in a place like Latur where I watched the film. As for the controversy surrounding collections and ticket sales, it’s a small industry and everyone knows what’s really going on The film’s size and locations demonstrate that India produces great content at an affordable price and competes with world standards in many ways,” Deshmukh told Fortune India. His brother-in-law, Riteish Deshmukh’s debut Marathi film ‘Ved’ also proved to be a hit, raking in over 70 crore on a 10 crore budget.
In line with the trend of big budget movies, Pooja Entertainment is set to release “Bade Miyan, Chote Miyan”, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Prithviraj Sukumaran. With an estimated production cost of 120 crores and fees for Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Ali Abbas Zafar, the overall budget is estimated at 350-400 crores, making it one of the most expensive Hindi films to date. . “It’s an action-comedy movie and one of the biggest movies the industry has produced so far, many are depending on it,” says Deshmukh. The cumulative domestic box office collection of Bollywood films in 2022 surpassed 10,000 crore last year, and it is highly likely that 2023 could see a new high.
Karan Taurani, analyst at Elara Capital, points out that in Hindi content, low/mid budget films continue to struggle with dismal collections as reliance on large scale Hindi, English and regional films continues to increase. Incidentally, the sequel to Avatar brought in net collections of 400 crores (all languages), making it the country’s highest-grossing English film to date.
