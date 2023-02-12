Missing two starters, Tribe fall to Elon, 66-55





ELON, NC Lacking their best perimeter shooter and best rebounder, William & Mary struggled to score and rebound in a 66-55 loss to Elon on Saturday afternoon. The Phoenix took command with an 11-2 run early in the second half, and the Tribe was unable to cut the deficit below six points in the final 10 minutes. Despite earning 31 points from their bench, W&M (9-17, 4-9 CAA) lost their fourth straight game. The Tribe shot 35 percent from the floor, 9 of 30 from the 3-point arc. W&M was passed 40-28 and outscored in the paint 36-16. The Phoenix (6-20, 4-9 CAA) was 12 of 18 on shots around the basket compared to 5 of 10 for W&M. “I thought most of the time we played the game the way we wanted to,” the Tribe coach said. Dan Fisher “We did a good job defending their actions and we did a really good job taking care of the ball. We had some really good looks against the area. “What really hurt was their ability to get to the edge on us. They had timely offensive rebounds, and we struggled to score around the edge against them.” Tyler Rice put up another solid performance with 13 points on 5 of 13 shooting and two assists in 24 minutes. Miguel Ayesa added 12 on 4 out of 10 accuracy behind the 3-point arc. Ben Wight finished with 11 points and three steals. Missing Saturday’s game due to injury Gabe Dorsey who is ninth nationally with 3-point percentage, and Noah Necklace the tribe’s leading rebounder at 8.2 per game. Their status for Monday night’s home game against Towson is uncertain. By registering with 15:04 to go in the first half, Rice and Ayesa gave an immediate spark to the attack of the tribe. Rice drained his first two shots, both 3-pointers. Ayesa missed her first two attempts but knocked down her next three. “We talked about how it was an opportunity for some guys to step in, and we got a really good boost on the bench. Miguel Ayesa And Tyler Rice Fischer said. “We talked about bouncing by committee, and (the point guard) Anders Nelson led us to rebound today with five. We just had to have the next man mentality. “We told everyone how we were going to get a lot of good looks against the area if we were patient and moved the ball around. I thought we did that for the vast majority of the game. Tyler and Miguel were the guys who got them. were knocking down and had a lot of opportunities. Sixteen seconds into the second half, Wight hit a short hook to cut Elon’s lead to 32-31. turnover. The tribe halved Elon’s lead with a 3-pointer from Nelson and a short jump from Charly Williams but it wouldn’t be any closer. W&M shot 31% in the second half, 4 of 14 from deep. Elon shot 50% overall, 4 of 17 from the 3-point arc and 12 of 18 from the free throw line. W&M have given up at least 50% shots in six of their last seven games. The Tribe will host Towson (17-9, 9-4), who lost 73-66 at Drexel on Saturday, Monday night at Kaplan. The Tigers defeated W&M 92-73 on Jan. 28 at Towson.

