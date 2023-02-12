Twitter criticizes KRK for claiming the new Bollywood bahu got pregnant before getting married. Is he talking about Sidkiara?





Subscribe to Notifications KRK, also known as Kamaal R. Khan, has a long history of controversy. His hostile tweets continue to attract everyone’s attention. He frequently criticizes the films and holds grudges against the actors; this time, its target is celebrity wedding culture. Twitter criticizes KRK for claiming the actress got pregnant before getting married Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “The new trend in Bollywood is to get pregnant and then get married. According to sources, Bollywood Ki recently Huyee Marriage Ka Bhi Yahi Formula Hai. Accha Hai.” Take a look at the tweet below: For the uninitiated, Bollywood’s super cute duo, Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani got married in a dream wedding ceremony in Jaisalmer in Rajasthan on February 7 this year. The first set of photos from their wedding was published on the Internet that day only! Sidharth looked dashing in a stunning ivory ethnic wedding outfit, while Kiara looked stunning in a pastel pink embroidered lehenga designed by famed designer Manish Malhotra. Photos of the newlyweds have become the second most viewed celebrity wedding photos on Instagram. They wrote: “” Ab humari permanent reservation hogayi hai. “We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead.” See below: Going back to KRK, his tweet went viral as soon as it was posted on social media. Netizens slammed KRK for his remark. One wrote: “Apse nhi hoti to baki log v na kare ab?!” whie another commented, “Krk aap pregnant bhi ho jaao.” Other tweets read, “Krk sir, aap ye secret sources laate kahan se ho. Baar tow news channel wale b nahi la paaye ye info.”, “New trend toa nahi. Wahi purana cut & paste formula hae. The difference is , ab Social media se jyada adv ho rahahae. Aur Jaya Bachan ka supports toa hai hi aise karnamomae. Check out comments here: @kamaalrkhan New toa nahi trend. Where is the old cut and paste formula. The difference is, ab social media se jyada adv h t.co/3C1ujjIeLb — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2023 Stay tuned for more news!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zoomtventertainment.com/celebrity/twitter-slams-krk-for-claiming-new-bollywood-bahu-got-pregnant-before-tying-the-knot-is-he-talking-about-sidkiara-bollywood-news-entertainment-news-article-97840221 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos