



Like the world of James Bond movies is in a crucial period of transition, an air of mystery hangs over the current cast of the MI6 family in the franchise and whether they will be around to welcome a new 007. Actors like Ben Whishaw are unsure of their status in the series, although in the case of the man who is the current Q, he thinks he is about to be replaced. If that’s true, that’s a really bad idea in the walk up Link 26. (Image credit: Danjaq, LLC and MGM.) What Ben Whishaw said about his future as Q Catch up ScreenRant in a recent interview, Whishaw was asked whether or not he knows anything about a potential role in the continuation of the Bond franchise. Addressing this oft-asked question with his usual charm, Ben Whishaw shared his concerns as follows: Your guess is as good as mine. I did not hear anything. I suspect they could somehow wipe the slate clean and start over, so maybe not, unfortunately. This is exactly the same kind of question that was also asked of Naomie Harris and Ralph Fiennes given what happened in no time to die literally explosive ending . When asked, Harris was also uncertain, but hoped to keep her role. This same type of corporate line can also be attributed to Fiennes and other co-stars hoping for more 007 in their careers. Just as Moneypenny and M are important parts of the James Bond legacy, making up a large part of the MI6 family that backs 007 on the ground, their positions are pretty much intertwined with that of Q. After the reboot era from Daniel Craig’s James Bond, everything seems to be up for grabs, even the recently installed cast of mission-critical characters. Which, of course, is part of why redesigning these characters is such a terrible idea. (Image credit: Paramount) Why revamping the MI6 family is a terrible idea For the purposes of the Bond film reboot, it was clear that a clean slate was needed at the start of the Daniel Craig era. The M of Dame Judi Dench being the only vestige of the Pierce Brosnan’s James Bond Movies the rest of the MI6 family would not enter the scene until 2012 Heavy rain. If Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson are looking to do that same kind of top-down reboot, then it might necessarily be evil so to speak. However, keeping the existing lineup of Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, and Ralph Fiennes in their respective roles could provide a suitable base for whoever plays 007 next. As the next Commander Bond will be a new face who has experience in the world of espionage, he will need a group of people as experienced as he is. The franchise’s previous continuity saw new cast members step into the tuxedo with the same actors reprising the roles of M, Q, and Moneypenny. People may be less open to that kind of loose connection in the era of MCU cinema, but given the recent introduction of these incarnations, there’s still time. Today’s best Amazon Prime Video deals (opens in a new tab) (opens in a new tab) (opens in a new tab) For now, we all know as much as Ben Whishaw about the future of James Bond. Hopefully 2023 will deliver some much sought after updates like Link 26 is set to begin filming the return of James Bond next year. In the meantime, fans can relive Daniel Craig’s ultimate 007 adventure in no time to diewhich is streaming for those of you with a Prime Video subscription.

