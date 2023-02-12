This Hogwarts Legacy Voice Actor Was A Major Dragon Age Player Until He Was Roughly Fired

Once upon a time, in another franchise far removed from this current discourse, was a character named Cullen Stanton Rutherford. Cullen is a Templar in the dragon age universe: a kind of religious knight whose job is to “protect” people from magic. Players first encountered Cullen in the Ferelden Circle of Magi, a place where mages were essentially locked up to prevent them from unleashing magical atrocities elsewhere. Yes, the ethics of this are sketchy, that’s all in the actual franchise for this article, we’ll postpone this conversation for another time. Probably when the next game comes out. Which hopefully will be soon.

Cullen attracted a lot of attention because, if players created a female mage in the first game, a young Cullen would make known his crush on her. Although his role was small, it was memorable, because we basically had two Cullens: the Cullen who was very obviously in love with his charge (again, sketchy, filed ethics), and the Cullen who was so traumatized by things terrible things that ended up happening in the Circle, he became completely anti-mage.

From then on, Cullen occupied a troublesome role in the franchise. On the one hand, he was fan bait: people who had fallen in love with his dweeby persona loved seeing him in future games, and they were especially glad to finally have her in love in the third game, Inquisition. On the other hand, the aforementioned sketchy ethic of the mage-templar conflict (and his unsavory role in it) has caused some people to completely hate the man, essentially calling him a “fascist wayward cop”.

Now what does all this have to do with Hogwarts Legacy? Cullen’s voice actor Greg Ellis is one of the hottest voice actors in Hogwarts Legacy. And Ellis himself has been very vocal about… a lot of things:

I thought I recognized that name. This guy is one of the main voice actors on HL (12 characters). It was a men’s rights activist who led the charge against Amber Heard. Sad story: he was institutionalized for being a threat to his children, then became an activist against the family courts. pic.twitter.com/JG04NM2yrS — J (he/him) (@Protanorak) February 9, 2023

I know people are sick of hearing about this stupid wizarding game. But this particular reveal is quite amusing to me, in a cosmically confusing way. I don’t really care to indulge in any curiosity about the dragon age fandom because it can get pretty hot, especially when it comes to Cullen. levels of love And the hatred people have for the guy is pretty extreme. While I can’t quite strike anyone’s opinion of him, I just don’t find that kind of fandom engagement enjoyable. So I’m not engaging, and for the most part, I haven’t heard of anything from Cullen or Ellis in years…yet now we have a new set of video game talk, and that follows the line except Greg Ellis himself. You have to admit that there is comedy.

Ellis has had a very frenetic career over the past decade. He has said and done things that are disconcerting at best and dangerous at worst (see: restraining orders). It’s hard for me to definitively castigate people struggling with their mental health to such severe degrees, but Ellis’ behavior has proven to be inexcusable, so much so that Bioware, the company that makes dragon agecompletely broke ties with him three years ago.

And a relief for many others. I’ve worked with you for over 10 years as the voice of Cullen (and Anders) @Dragon Age and have never worked so treacherous, corporate fake deceitful Your forced *resignation* is a victory for @bioware its employees and especially the fans. —Greg Ellis? (@ellisgreg) December 4, 2020

I don’t know if it’s performative in some way in order to get the attention of a different group, but it CERTAINLY isn’t going to endear you to a company that cares about its public appearance —Mark Darrah (@BioMarkDarrah) December 4, 2020

Now, even though Ellis doesn’t have such a savage past, it would still be very inappropriate to publicly shame someone who was fired in this way. The thing is, we haven’t even scratched the surface of its contextual background. This reddit thread compiles those details quite concisely:

…Yes, the video is real. No, I’m not reposting it, I barely got to go through it the first time. I don’t even know what to say about it. It’s a lot.

Now, unfortunately, the voice acting world is no stranger to acting, and I think in many cases it’s just not a priority for employers to care about their employees’ personal code of ethics. But Darrah brought up an important point in appearances and how important it is to make sure that, at the very least, the people in contact with the public who work for you have a harmless reputation. By the time Ellis was hired by Portkey Games, much of his story was publicly available. We knew he had an MRA podcast, he had a handful of legal battles against him, he told his fans things like “stop your meds, it’s a disease”. So, you know, that begs the question… is it really a silky voice This worth it? When creating a product like this, one has to ask: Was this hiring choice made innocently for the job, or was it because he and Rowling have a history of shared beliefs? ?

I still can’t believe that, so many years later, Cullen Rutherford keeps knocking on my door. What a world, what a world.

