5 Times KJo Played Matchmaker For Bollywood Couples!





Don’t we all have that friend who likes to play matchmaker? KJo is that person in B-town. A hopeless romantic at heart, KJo has orchestrated some of Tinsel Town’s finest love stories. In fact, he even once admitted his love for the pairing on Twinkle Khannas’ chat. The icons! Let’s take a look at five times he played Cupid for B-town celebrities. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani instagram After indirectly admitting their relationship on the Coffee couch, Sid and Kiara reportedly broke up for a while. But KJo came to the rescue and helped them resolve their differences. Thanks to him, we just attended one of the most beautiful weddings in B-town! Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor instagram Karan has been the backbone of Alias ​​since he started it with Student of the year! During KWK episode, Alia explained how she wanted to marry Ranbir Kapoor. KJos’ protest couch did the rest (with a little nudge from the filmmaker, of course). Ranbir and Alia connected on a flight to Israel. They were traveling to attend a workshop of Brahmstraa movie from Dharma Productions! They talked during the flight and the romance took off from there. The couple are now married and have just welcomed their baby girl, Raha. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif instagram As Vicky himself said, it all started on Coffee with Karan! In a KWK 6 episode, Kat talked about how she would like to work with Vicky one day because they would go well together. A few episodes later, Karan delivered his message to Vicky. The two eventually met at a B-town party, became good friends, and the rest is history! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh instagram In 2016, Ranveer and Ranbir appeared on Koffee with Karan season 5. When asked the infamous kill, hook up, marry question, Ranveer replied that the hell married DP in the blink of an eye. Two years later, they actually got married! What is this sorcery, Karan? Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur pinterest Karan once revealed on a talk show that he recommended Vidyas’ name to Sid as a potential partner! The filmmaker also hosted a special dinner at his home for Sidharth and Vidya Balan. Both have been married for about 12 years, and you know who gets the credit! If only I had a Karan or his manifestation sofa in my life! Feature Image: Instagram

