4 Bollywood Beauties Ranveer Singh Dated Before Marrying Deepika Padukone





Ranveer Singh carved out a unique place for himself in the Indian film community upon entering the profession. This B-town performer is nothing short of a gem who has raised the bar for acting in general. He has a certain captivating allure that helps him draw crowds for everything he does. He always spoke from the heart rather than making up stories because he is a compassionate person. Along with his critically acclaimed films, he has become the talk of the town due to his love life. Ranveer Singh is currently married to famous Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and their affair and then marriage is nothing short of a fairy tale. They did not hesitate to publicly show their love. But did you know that Ranveer Singh was involved with several celebrities before marrying Deepika Padukone? So here is a list of Bollywood Divashe he had relationships with during his acting career until he met Deepika Padukone: 1. Ahana Deol According to sources, Hema Malini and Dharmendra’s younger daughter Ahana Deol were Ranveer Singh’s first romantic partners in the entertainment industry. Rumor has it that Ranveer dated Esha Deol’s sister Ahana for a brief time while they were both in college. Ahana then reportedly dumped him for Aditya Roy Kapoor, another industry celebrity. 2. Anouchka Sharma In the movie Band Baaja Baarat, Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh captivated the audience with their incredible chemistry. Didn’t you love the relationship between Shruti and Bittoo in the movie? They love each other for a while. After the release of their film, this on-screen romance also manifested in real life and, according to sources, Anushka and Ranveer fell in love and started dating. Anushka has never admitted to dating Ranveer Singh but rumor has it that their relationship ended after a show at the IFFA Awards when he was too affectionate with Sonakshi and it wasn’t right for her. 3. Sonakshi Sinha After Anushka Sharma left him all alone, Sonakshi Sinha reportedly filled the void in his life. During this time, the two worked together on the famous movie, Lootera. The two reportedly dated for a while without ever declaring their love in public. 4. Parineeti Chopra Ranveer Singh has never been safe from his co-stars’ affair rumors. He is constantly interrogated and at one point was even connected to Parineeti Chopra, his Kill Dil co-star. They have a wonderful and friendly relationship with each other. The two have been onscreen together in two films: Kill Dil and Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl. During media appearances, both Ranveer and Parineeti were spotted making fun of each other. Finally married to Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh’s latest and most memorable connection is with Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone. Ranveer discovered his ideal partner in Deepika Padukone, his co-star in several films including Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Finding Franny and Padmaavat. The couple have long been one of the most beautiful and deeply in love couples. Even though Deepika and Ranveer never publicly acknowledged their relationship before their marriage, their on-screen chemistry, adorable public display of affection, and hand-in-hand walks are enough to document their romance. They both got married on November 20, 2018, back to back for a while and so far, it looks like they are madly in love with each other.

