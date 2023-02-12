‘Days of Our Lives’ actor Cody Longo dead at 34, rep confirms





Cody Longo is pictured at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

AUTIN (KXAN) Cody Longo, an actor who appeared on “Days of Our Lives,” has died, according to his family and rep. He was 34 years old. A family member said TMZ Longo’s body was found Wednesday at a residence in Austin, Texas, after his wife asked police to come to the house for a wellness check. Longo’s wife was working at a dance studio at the time and became concerned when she couldn’t reach her husband by phone, according to TMZ’s source. Alex Gittelson, a talent manager who represented Longo, said the actor dead in his sleep. He also hosted a GoFundMe fundraiser to help cover Longo’s funeral costs. “Devastated beyond words by the tragic loss of my dear friend and client, Cody Longo,” Gittelson wrote. on Twitter. “My heart breaks for his beautiful family. You will be missed bro. In a statement provided to People, Longo’s wife, Stephanie Longo, mourned the loss of her husband, with whom she shared three children. Brockovich: Train derailment raises water quality concerns

“The kids and I are broken and beyond devastated,” she wrote in part. “He was the best dad and the best father.” Longo’s official cause of death has not been revealed. Longo’s credits include an eight-episode arc on “Days of Our Lives” in 2011, as well as a starring role in the 2012 Nick at Night and TeenNick series “Hollywood Heights,” according to IMDb.

