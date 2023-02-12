Earl I. Sponable, from humble to Hollywood

Haley Boothe Citizen Special
History is often presented through the prism of a few great characters who become the face of a movement or a discovery. Auburn is home to many of these renowned politicians, activists and inventors whose names are proudly remembered and honored. Theodore Case of the Case Research Laboratory comes from one of those families whose heritage evokes a story of wealth and achievement. However, when you take a closer look at the lives of these remarkable few, you often discover lesser-known individuals without whom the great accomplishments of these prolific individuals might not have been possible. One of these men is Earl I. Sponable.
Earl was born in Plainfield, New York, in 1895 into a modest family. Her parents were not extremely wealthy, but they were devoted to their three children. Earl was the eldest of the Sponable siblings and left home as a teenager to pursue a career in science. He attended Cornell University and graduated with a degree in chemistry in 1916. As fate would have it, he met Ted Case shortly after graduation. Ted offered him a role in the early development of the Case Research Lab, hiring him as a chemist. Earl wrote in one of his later publications, “Historical Development of Sound Film”, that he designed the original lab layout for Ted. It didn’t take long for the couple to become good friends and great research colleagues, often exchanging ideas with each other. each other and conduct experiments together.
Earl’s role at the lab was multifaceted, as he was responsible for research, testing, correspondence, and more. Just a year after the lab opened, in 1917, the United States became involved in World War I. During the war, he worked with the Connecticut Naval Experimental Station and Laboratory to develop technology for the military. Once the war is over, he returns entirely to the laboratory and once again devotes himself to research and development. Throughout the 1920s, the laboratory focused on a single goal: to develop sound film technology. When the AEO light, which made it possible to clearly record sound film, was developed in 1922, the race was on to create a fully functional camera system. Earl got serious about designing and creating this new system.
Working closely with Bell & Howell, a major manufacturer of photographic equipment, and the Wall Machine Co. of Syracuse, he was able to combine a standard image recording camera with an audio system. This device was able to record image and sound simultaneously, in near perfect synchronization, on a single strip of film. Case Lab then began using this system to create test films, which were shown locally and eventually used to negotiate a deal with the Fox company.
The Fox-Case Corporation was then formed in 1926, and Earl’s time as an employee of the Case laboratory came to an end. He became the new company’s technical director of research and development, a title he held until 1962. During the first year of this role, he designed and built the first motion picture sound studio , highlighting his expertise and ingenuity. In the year that followed, he helped found Movietone News, which featured stories from around the world. These early accomplishments cemented Earl’s role in the industry, ushering him into a new era and a new name for the company: 20th Century Fox.
Later in his career, Earl and a handful of people at 20th Century Fox developed Cinemascope, a widescreen lens and projection system that captured a wide image on standard 35mm film. This groundbreaking work meant that films could be shown in theaters on much larger screens. Earl and the rest of the team received an Academy Award in 1953 for this achievement.
Much more could be said about Earl I. Sponable’s accomplishments, but these are just a few of his most notable successes. A man who started out as the humble son of a small-town family inevitably became an award-winning scientist in Hollywood. It reminds us that if you dig deeper into the story, there are always hidden gems.
Haley Boothe is the curator of the Case Research Lab located at the Cayuga Museum of History & Art, 203 Genesee St., Auburn. This project is funded by the American Historical Association with support from the National Endowment for the Humanities. For more information, contact the museum at (315) 253-8051 or cayugamuseum.org.