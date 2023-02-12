A Last of Us Voice Actor Joins HBO Series in New Role





A Last of Us Voice Actor Joins HBO Series in New Antagonistic Role Jeffrey Pierce, who played Tommy in The Last of Us video games, stars in the HBO series adaptation as Perry, a new character and disciple of Kathleen.



The following contains spoilers for The last of us Season 1, Episode 5, “Endure and Survive,” now airing on HBO Max. A voice actor The last of us the video game appears as a new character in the HBO adaptation.

Jeffrey Pierce, who voiced Joel’s younger brother Tommy in the Naughty Dog titles, has become a new character on HBO. The last of us. While Gabriel Luna took on the role of Tommy, Pierce debuted as Perry in Season 1 Episode 4, “Please Hold My Hand.” Perry is a devoted follower of Kathleen, the leader of the Raiders. As Kathleen’s right-hand man, Perry helps her find her siblings Henry and Sam after the former has already murdered Kathleen’s brother. RELATED: The Last of Us’ Use of Music Goes Beyond Secret Codes

HBO’s The Last of Us expands on the Raiders Kathleen does not appear in the video games, and the Raiders have an unidentified leader. HBO The last of us establishes Kathleen as a character and the motivation for the Raiders to hunt down Henry in revenge for the death of their leader’s brother and after Joel kills Brian, a ruthless group member. Additionally, Raiders attack other survivors to steal resources. As for Henry and Sam, the sibling duo hail from Hartford. In August 2022, HBO announced that Lamar Johnson and Keivonn Woodard would play the brothers respectively. As for their previous acting credits, Johnson played Charlie in the 2020s. All the bright places and Woodard is new to the acting industry. However, Woodard is among the first black deaf actors to portray a character in a major production like The last of us. Brandon Scott and Nadji Jeter played the sibling duo in the Naughty Dog games. RELATED: The Last of Us Makes Joel More Likeable in One Scene The Last of Us Voice Cast’s Roles in the HBO Adaptation In addition to Pierce, other cast members of The last of us video games play a role in the HBO adaptation. As Merle Dandridge reprises her role as Marlene, the leader of the Boston Fireflies, Troy Baker joins the cast as the cannibal. Initially, Baker played the role of Joel in PlayStation titles, but that role went to The Mandalorianit’s Pedro Pascal instead. Despite the cast change, the actor showed no hard feelings about Pascal stepping into Joel’s shoes. Baker revealed that he “really wanted to see what someone else would be like to play Joel”. He was also looking forward to the new characterization of Frank, Bill’s significant other. In Episode 3, “Long Long Time”, Bill and Frank share one last day together before succumbing to poisoned wine. After the premiere, some viewers flocked to The last of us’ IMDb page to decimate the episode’s rating with weak reviews based on the incorporation of a gay couple. The last of us airs new episodes weekly on Sundays on HBO and HBO Max. Source: HBO

