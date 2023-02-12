Entertainment
February 2023 – The Hollywood Reporter
Perfect match, the king woman And Outer Banks: Season 3 are some of the highly anticipated projects coming to Netflix this month.
New dating show perfect match features alumni of Netflix’s unscripted series searching for love and competing with fellow singles in a tropical paradise. In the series hosted by Nick Lachey, contestants will team up to form potential matches with the most compatible couples able to play matchmaker, pulling couples apart and connecting them with new singles. The first season will begin airing on Valentine’s Day, with new episodes every week.
Shortly after Valentine’s Day, Netflix will air two projects celebrating African royalty.
Documentary series produced and narrated by Jada Pinkett Smith African Queens: Bikeswhich will be released on February 15, explores the life of the 17th century warrior chief of Ndongo and Matamba, in present-day Angola.
The next day, Netflix will start streaming the acclaimed Gina Prince-Bythewood film The female king, with Viola Davis, about Agojie’s all-female African army. Although Sony’s film was memorably snubbed by the Oscars, it received numerous other accolades from critics groups and awards organizations.
Later this month, Netflix will release Season 3 of External banksin which the Pogues search for a legendary lost city.
Docuseries in three episodes Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal will explore the eponymous and powerful South Carolina family and the mysterious deaths that have begun to unravel their legacy. The series is coming to Netflix amid Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial.
The streamer will also debut in the third part of the family comedy The Upshawswith Kim Fields, Mike Epps and Wanda Sykes.
Earlier this month, Netflix added the Reese Witherspoon-Ashton Kutcher romantic comedy Your place or mine; Penn Badgley star season four premiere You; Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile; On my block spin off Freeridge; the first two Bad Boys movies; Call me by your name; Eat Pray Love; He; Julia and Julia; THE the Lord of the Rings film trilogy; La La Land; and season 6 of The Great British Baking Show: the professionals.
Did you miss what happened on Netflix last month? Check out the January 2023 additions here.
Read on for the full list of titles hitting Netflix in February.
February 1st
Bad Boys
bad boys II
call me by your name
Daddy’s little girls
Eat Pray Love
Enough
The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals: Season 6
Gunther’s Millions
He (2017)
Julie & Juliet
La La Land
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
New Amsterdam: Seasons 3 & 4
The pursuit of happiness
Spanish
Spy Kids: all the time in the world
Stepmother
Survivor: Season 32
I Can Hurt Alone by Tyler Perry
underworld
February 2
Freeridge
February 3
Class
infested
Stromboli
Thomas and Friends: All Engines Run: Season 2
True Spirit
viking wolf
February 4
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile
February 8
Bill Russell: Legend
The exchange
MTV Floribama Shore: Season 1
February 9
Dear David
My Father the Bounty Hunter
You: Season 4: Part 1
February 10
10 days of a good man
Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 3
love to hate you
Your place or mine
February 13
Squared love again
February 14th
All places
A Sunday affair
Still in love
Jim Jefferies: High n’ Dry
Passion for falcons: Seasons 1-2
perfect match
Remember
February 15
No filter
African Queens: Bikes
CoComelon: Season 7
Sustainable Eva
At his best
The law according to Lidia Poët
Red rose
February 16
47 meters below: without cage
Ouija
The Upshaws: Part 3
The female king
February 17
Community Squad
Ganglands: Season 2
A girl and an astronaut
Unblocked
February 19
Whindersson Nunes: Preaching in Choir
February 20
Final of the operation
February 22
Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal
the wanderers
Triptych
February 23
Call me Spirited Away
External banks: Season 3
February 24
Formula 1: drive to survive: Season 5
Oddballs: Season 2
Married at first sight: Season 12
Pokemon Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 2
The real world: Season 12
we have a ghost
Who were we running from?
February 28
American Pickers: Season 15
Too hot to handle: Germany
A lifetime with Jamie Demetriou
