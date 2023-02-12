February 2023 – The Hollywood Reporter





Perfect match, the king woman And Outer Banks: Season 3 are some of the highly anticipated projects coming to Netflix this month. New dating show perfect match features alumni of Netflix’s unscripted series searching for love and competing with fellow singles in a tropical paradise. In the series hosted by Nick Lachey, contestants will team up to form potential matches with the most compatible couples able to play matchmaker, pulling couples apart and connecting them with new singles. The first season will begin airing on Valentine’s Day, with new episodes every week. Shortly after Valentine’s Day, Netflix will air two projects celebrating African royalty. Documentary series produced and narrated by Jada Pinkett Smith African Queens: Bikeswhich will be released on February 15, explores the life of the 17th century warrior chief of Ndongo and Matamba, in present-day Angola. The next day, Netflix will start streaming the acclaimed Gina Prince-Bythewood film The female king, with Viola Davis, about Agojie’s all-female African army. Although Sony’s film was memorably snubbed by the Oscars, it received numerous other accolades from critics groups and awards organizations. Later this month, Netflix will release Season 3 of External banksin which the Pogues search for a legendary lost city. Docuseries in three episodes Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal will explore the eponymous and powerful South Carolina family and the mysterious deaths that have begun to unravel their legacy. The series is coming to Netflix amid Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial. The streamer will also debut in the third part of the family comedy The Upshawswith Kim Fields, Mike Epps and Wanda Sykes. Earlier this month, Netflix added the Reese Witherspoon-Ashton Kutcher romantic comedy Your place or mine; Penn Badgley star season four premiere You; Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile; On my block spin off Freeridge; the first two Bad Boys movies; Call me by your name; Eat Pray Love; He; Julia and Julia; THE the Lord of the Rings film trilogy; La La Land; and season 6 of The Great British Baking Show: the professionals. Did you miss what happened on Netflix last month? Check out the January 2023 additions here. Read on for the full list of titles hitting Netflix in February. February 1st

Bad Boys

bad boys II

call me by your name

Daddy’s little girls

Eat Pray Love

Enough

The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals: Season 6

Gunther’s Millions

He (2017)

Julie & Juliet

La La Land

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

New Amsterdam: Seasons 3 & 4

The pursuit of happiness

Spanish

Spy Kids: all the time in the world

Stepmother

Survivor: Season 32

I Can Hurt Alone by Tyler Perry

underworld February 2

Freeridge February 3

Class

infested

Stromboli

Thomas and Friends: All Engines Run: Season 2

True Spirit

viking wolf February 4

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile February 8

Bill Russell: Legend

The exchange

MTV Floribama Shore: Season 1 February 9

Dear David

My Father the Bounty Hunter

You: Season 4: Part 1 February 10

10 days of a good man

Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 3

love to hate you

Your place or mine February 13

Squared love again February 14th

All places

A Sunday affair

Still in love

Jim Jefferies: High n’ Dry

Passion for falcons: Seasons 1-2

perfect match

Remember February 15

No filter

African Queens: Bikes

CoComelon: Season 7

Sustainable Eva

At his best

The law according to Lidia Poët

Red rose February 16

47 meters below: without cage

Ouija

The Upshaws: Part 3

The female king February 17

Community Squad

Ganglands: Season 2

A girl and an astronaut

Unblocked February 19

Whindersson Nunes: Preaching in Choir February 20

Final of the operation February 22

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal

the wanderers

Triptych February 23

Call me Spirited Away

External banks: Season 3 February 24

Formula 1: drive to survive: Season 5

Oddballs: Season 2

Married at first sight: Season 12

Pokemon Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 2

The real world: Season 12

we have a ghost

Who were we running from? February 28

American Pickers: Season 15

Too hot to handle: Germany

A lifetime with Jamie Demetriou

