Siddhant Chaturvedi calls his Bollywood ‘Avengers’

Siddhant Chaturvedi has revealed his own Bollywood Avengers dream team.

The actor – who is a huge superhero fan – enjoyed a visit to Mumbai Comic Con. Talking about how his love for superheroes began, Siddhant recalled:

“When I was younger, I used to travel a lot in my hometown, Ballia (in Uttar Pradesh). Along the way, I would buy Raj comics at the train station.

“Indian superheroes like Doga, Nagraj and super commando Dhruva became my heroes before the others arrived.

“I still have a collection of these comics and they are my most treasured possessions and memories. I also have a soft corner for Shaktimaan.

“If given the chance, I would love to play the masked vigilante Doga on screen. It’s my childhood dream.

“I’m also drawn to Chakra from the Marvel universe, which is an Indian character. I hope they make a movie about him and cast an Indian actor.

He then revealed that Wolverine and Batman were his favorite superheroes.

The genre is dominating cinemas and giving its opinion on its success, says Siddhant:

“I think technology has played a huge role. These films have succeeded in convincingly immersing audiences with their visual effects and storylines that are not limited in scope.

“It opened up a whole new dimension, the multiverse and the crossovers.

“You’re giving audiences an escapism unlike anything that’s been done before. The characters are interesting. The comics have tremendous recall value and being able to see this material come to life on screen is every fan’s dream come true. .

“The viewer is able to relate to these superheroes because they are also portrayed as human beings, which makes them easier to understand.”

Which Bollywood Actors Would Marvel’s Compose OnavengersSiddhant Chaturvedi said eTimes:

“I would love to see Shah Rukh Khan as Iron Man. He is suave, witty, charming and after Pathanehe can actually invest in making his own Iron Man suit!

“Hrithik Roshan will be great as Captain America given his physique, agility, and looks.

“Sunny Deol would be tough like the Hulk. Hed smash and smash because he can give the Hulk a hard time with his two and a half pound hand.

“Katrina Kaif would be perfect as Black Widow because she’s one of the fittest people ever. She’s agile and her moves will knock enemies out.

“John Abraham can be Thor. Everyone knows why. He is the only one who is worthy of playing this role.

Speaking about Indian superheroes, Siddhant added:

“Our heroes and our stories are no less. Anyone who empowers the common man is a superhero and our actors and crusaders do it every day without costumes or gimmicks.

“It’s all about the power of love.”