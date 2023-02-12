When Delhi felt divine intervention!

The atmosphere at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium was electrifying to say the least, as rapper Divine took to the stage on Saturday night. The 32-year-old was in the capital as part of his India tour to promote his latest album, Gunehgarof which HT City was the printing partner.

The Mumbai-based musician captivated audiences of over 10,000 from the start, making a dashing entrance on a bicycle amid fireworks. He went on to crown chartbusters including Came 25, Kohinoor and his latest release, Baazigarcausing a stir on social media.

It was the rappers’ first time performing in Delhi after his last concert in May, and the crowd was visibly ecstatic.

This is my third time watching it live and I have never been disappointed, said Harsh Arora, 27, a participant. He added: His latest album is amazing. I was really looking forward to hearing Baazigar live. He was flawless!

Divine, in turn, was very impressed with the enthusiasm. I had a great time playing in the capital. It’s almost like a second home to me,” the rapper said, adding that I’ve always loved playing here and can’t wait to be back and play again.

In a recent interview, Divine spoke about her experience performing in Delhi and how her latest album, like most of her other releases, addresses social issues like hunger and poverty.

“What is really important to me is hunger, especially for children and people who come from disadvantaged backgrounds and who do not have families to take care of them, their food, their education. C It was something that was close to me, he told us then.