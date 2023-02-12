James Gunn Responds to BATMAN Casting Rumors; Confirms New Actor Will Play DCU’s Dark Knight





When DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran announced the first chapter of the new DCU slate, the former revealed that a new actor would be cast to play Batman going forward. However, several intriguing – and somewhat bizarre – Bat-related rumors have since made the rounds. More recently we heard that the flash would feature a cameo from a former Batman actor who may end up sticking around as the DCU’s Dark Knight. This is linked to previous reports of batman and robin star George Clooney being spotted on set (yet to be verified), but Christian Bale seemed like the most likely possibility. Whether one or both of these actors appear in the flash remains to be seen, but Gunn has now clarified that Clooney will “definitely not” be the DCU’s Caped Crusader, while confirming that a new actor will take on the role. Absolutely not. James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 11, 2023 Gunn hasn’t debunked the rumor that at least one ex-Batman actor will be considered the flashbut the recently released poster definitely suggested that Michael Keaton’s take on DC Comics’ iconic vigilante will always have an important role to play, despite reports to the contrary. In related news, some quotes from the DCU slate reveal that going under the radar resurfaced in /Movie. Gunn told the site that his favorite project has yet to be announced, and even the smallest hint would reveal too much. “There’s one thing that I know is my favorite, one of my favorite projects of all of this,” he explained. “And it’s so unique that the idea itself says too much when it might not come out for two or three years. Also, with other things, it’s kind of a choice. We have a director who is working on a really fantastic project, another project that may take him a little longer than other people.”

