Sandy Turner: Time is not on your side | Local News





I can’t wait for it to take on a whole new meaning when you’re over the hill looking for the nearest restroom. Trying to get a prescription filled and hearing that it won’t be filled until you see the doctor again is another example of not being able to wait. Oh no, they say, we can’t even give you two pills until we have a new prescription. Knowing this would be the outcome and starting the process a week early did not produce refill prescriptions. Doctors say you have to make sure you take it every day, yet it seems that making an appointment to refill prescriptions is like asking the hens to lay more eggs. When I hear our children start a sentence with, I can’t wait that… when I talk about grandchildren, I want to shout: “Yes, yes you can!” I once wished the years would pass when my daughters were little, anxiously waiting for the time to pass when they could crawl, feed, go to school, or drive from activity to activity. It seems like most of the time, as a young parent, you yearn for the day when you only have to worry about how and when to get up and get ready for the day. Who knew it would get harder instead of easier with age? Little did I know how much I would miss the days of worrying about lunch money, homework, and lost football socks. I think that’s why grandparents naturally have a lot more patience with chaos, screaming kids, or half-eaten lunches, because we remember how quickly it will all be over and you’ll be birdwatching for the daily entertainment. (We were really into birdwatching and even bought a book from the Department of Conservation to identify them. Yes, we’ve reached that point in our lives and, boy, do we appreciate our feathered friends.) The fine weather recently brought an avalanche of raked leaves and twigs. After raking for several hours, I was really proud of all I could accomplish at that age, even though the next morning both my hands were numb and I had trouble standing. Sometimes I look in the mirror and think I don’t look half bad for being over 60, but when I take a picture and the phone is set for a selfie, it’s scary to see me up close and personal. Holy moly, I’m an old woman, and I can’t figure it out. After falling down the basement stairs around Christmas, I convinced myself that I didn’t break my hip because I was overweight. I feel good about this conclusion. In fact, I’ve embraced the fat cells so much that they’ve decided to stick around even though I’ve been going to the gym three to four times a week for the past two months. Apparently the 30 minute workout doesn’t outweigh the bag of chocolate chip cookies I eat afterwards. I guess that’s how the cookie crumbles.

Sandy Turner is a mom, grandmother, former babysitter, and retired journalist living in Missouri who writes a weekly column about home, family relationships, and staying positive during tough times.

