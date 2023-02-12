





Valentine’s Day Week: 5 Unconventional Date Plans Inspired by Bollywood Movies February 13, 2023, 02:15

2 minute read Some unconventional date plans inspired by Bollywood movies Valentine’s Day is fast approaching and since everyone is planning innovative and cute surprises for their partners, we thought of helping you plan the best date on D-Day.



We are all quintessential Bollywood romantics. We grew up during the height of the romantic era of Shah Rukh Khan, and while some date ideas are beyond imagination, here is our list of five unconventional date plans. Shah Rukh Khan’s Dating Plan From Dilwale is on this list. In this action-romance drama from Rohit Shetty, Khan asks Kajol out on a five-minute date.



But let’s not rush like him and plan a cozy dinner instead. And, maybe at the end, propose to your partner like Varun Dhawan did to Kriti Sanon (with storybook signs).



Lots of cheese? Who doesn’t love cheese these days?! Director Shakun Batra introduced us to planning a beautiful date in a cemetery. Even though it sounds weird, Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt’s chemistry made us love the awkward couple in the graveyard.



This Valentine’s Day, plan a date with your partner at an exotic heritage site instead. What could be better than soaking up love amidst history and the scent of nostalgia? Zoya Akhtar knocks us down with locations in her movies. Whether it’s glittering Spain or gorgeous Mumbai, locations play a role in its romantic subplots.



This 2015 film shows Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma exploring Istanbul by bicycle.



This V-Day, plan a bike tour around your city and explore unseen allies, eat at local restaurants, and find an unexplored sunset spot. Dates at home are always sincere and after a hectic day at work, we might want to spend some relaxing time with our partner.



Just like Konkona Sen Sharma and Farhan Akhtar had a cozy date on their terrace in this film, you can plan something similar with your partner.



Plus fresh spring breeze, soothing music or Netflix sounds perfect for Valentine’s Day. Karan Johar’s director featured a fun double date, but it could also split the house.



If you and your best friend want to celebrate the day with your loved ones, if they are doing well, that is the best plan.



Great music to dance to, tasty food to enjoy, and a night to remember, sounds like a cool plan.

