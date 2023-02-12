Entertainment
Howard Bragman, publicist for gay athletes, Hollywood stars, has died
Howard Bragman was not just a publicist for the stars. He was an important pioneer for the LGBT community who fought tirelessly for thoughtful and equitable coverage of gay and lesbian people in sports and entertainment. And he was a very dear friend.
I first met Howard when he was helping former gay NFL player Esera Tuaolo come out publicly in 2002. It had been a decade since former gay NFL player Roy Simmons came out, and Howard was the man for the job, guiding important news. through LGBT and mainstream media.
When former NBA player John Amaechi reached out to me in 2006 asking for help in coming out publicly, I knew who to turn to: Howard.
Over the years he has helped many athletes out, including WNBA player Sheryl Swoopes and golfer Rosie Jones.
Yet his best known was Michael Sam, who was preparing for the NFL Draft and wanting to make sure the team that drafted him wanted a gay player on their team. When Howard got the job, he reached out to me with a one-line text The Eagle Has Landed asking me to help guide Sams’ exit process.
It’s not just in sports that Howard has made an impact, working with gay stars like Meredith Baxter and Chely Wright to share their truths themselves.
The truth is always what you got from Howard. While his job was often to deal with crises when stars made mistakes, his general approach was to tackle the problem head-on. Howard wasn’t an asshole, he told you what he thinks and he had the confidence and courage to stick to his guns. As a gay man in Hollywood in the 80s and 90s during the AIDS epidemic, it was this strength that helped him build a career even as the stigma grew.
Over the years, my husband and I have spent countless days with Howard, vacationing in Palm Springs, at his backyard pool parties, numerous vacations and more. Howards’ dinners were epic, with a whos who of Los Angeles RuPaul, Larry Flint, Monica Lewinsky, Bruce Vilanch, your choice of Real Housewives often in attendance. The day before Michael Sam’s public release, Howard hosted a dinner for the athletes to come together and build a community that garnered national attention.
When Dan and I got married on July 4, 2014, Howard was the one we asked to be our wedding officiant. He conducted the brief ceremony as we knew he would: with heart and a little humor.
Howard always tried to shed light on situations, bringing a laugh or a joke to what at times in his work seemed like a dire situation.
His generosity of time and resources has extended to many communities, working to advance HIV causes, as well as to LGBT and Jewish people. A few years ago, he donated a million dollars to found the Howard Bragman Exit Fund at his alma mater, the University of Michigan.
Just a few weeks ago, Howard was talking about how he felt like he had a whole life ahead of him. It makes his sudden diagnosis of leukemia two weeks ago, and his abrupt departure from this world, all the more heartbreaking. He had only recently settled into his new home, completely renovated to his liking, and into a new relationship with singer Mike Maimone over the past year that he was just crazy about.
It’s hard to believe that Howard’s big personality and kind heart are now part of our collective past. There was no one like Howard. Many communities, friends and family have lost an important voice and a good man in our lives. Our hearts are broken today.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.outsports.com/2023/2/12/23596463/howard-bragman-publicist-death-leukemia-gay-hollywood-athletes
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Howard Bragman, publicist for gay athletes, Hollywood stars, has died
- New Mexico state male basketball players charged with forcible confinement, harassment and sexual interference
- Saudi stock exchange has 23 companies awaiting IPO, says CMA director
- Enterprise Networking Accelerates in 2023: Ciena and Tech Data Bring New Capabilities to the Channel
- Inside the ring road; Donald Trump will counter the “harvest of ballots” of the Democrats with his own
- Wisconsin beats No. 1 men’s hockey in Minnesota 3-1 upset to split series
- Houthi-run court in Yemen upholds prison sentence against actor
- Sergey Brin seems to have requested Google Code for the first time in years: Report
- Disha Patani’s Poster Girl Mini Dress Is The Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Glam Outfit
- Sidharth-Kiara hosts a wedding reception for her Bollywood colleagues
- Virginia Women’s Tennis | No. 8 Pepperdine Tops No. 7Virginia 4-1
- Virginia Tech will host a Top Out Ceremony to mark progress on its Innovation Campus.news