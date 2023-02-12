Howard Bragman, publicist for gay athletes, Hollywood stars, has died

Howard Bragman was not just a publicist for the stars. He was an important pioneer for the LGBT community who fought tirelessly for thoughtful and equitable coverage of gay and lesbian people in sports and entertainment. And he was a very dear friend.

I first met Howard when he was helping former gay NFL player Esera Tuaolo come out publicly in 2002. It had been a decade since former gay NFL player Roy Simmons came out, and Howard was the man for the job, guiding important news. through LGBT and mainstream media.

When former NBA player John Amaechi reached out to me in 2006 asking for help in coming out publicly, I knew who to turn to: Howard.

Over the years he has helped many athletes out, including WNBA player Sheryl Swoopes and golfer Rosie Jones.

Yet his best known was Michael Sam, who was preparing for the NFL Draft and wanting to make sure the team that drafted him wanted a gay player on their team. When Howard got the job, he reached out to me with a one-line text The Eagle Has Landed asking me to help guide Sams’ exit process.

It’s not just in sports that Howard has made an impact, working with gay stars like Meredith Baxter and Chely Wright to share their truths themselves.

The truth is always what you got from Howard. While his job was often to deal with crises when stars made mistakes, his general approach was to tackle the problem head-on. Howard wasn’t an asshole, he told you what he thinks and he had the confidence and courage to stick to his guns. As a gay man in Hollywood in the 80s and 90s during the AIDS epidemic, it was this strength that helped him build a career even as the stigma grew.

Over the years, my husband and I have spent countless days with Howard, vacationing in Palm Springs, at his backyard pool parties, numerous vacations and more. Howards’ dinners were epic, with a whos who of Los Angeles RuPaul, Larry Flint, Monica Lewinsky, Bruce Vilanch, your choice of Real Housewives often in attendance. The day before Michael Sam’s public release, Howard hosted a dinner for the athletes to come together and build a community that garnered national attention.

When Dan and I got married on July 4, 2014, Howard was the one we asked to be our wedding officiant. He conducted the brief ceremony as we knew he would: with heart and a little humor.

Howard always tried to shed light on situations, bringing a laugh or a joke to what at times in his work seemed like a dire situation.

His generosity of time and resources has extended to many communities, working to advance HIV causes, as well as to LGBT and Jewish people. A few years ago, he donated a million dollars to found the Howard Bragman Exit Fund at his alma mater, the University of Michigan.

Just a few weeks ago, Howard was talking about how he felt like he had a whole life ahead of him. It makes his sudden diagnosis of leukemia two weeks ago, and his abrupt departure from this world, all the more heartbreaking. He had only recently settled into his new home, completely renovated to his liking, and into a new relationship with singer Mike Maimone over the past year that he was just crazy about.

It’s hard to believe that Howard’s big personality and kind heart are now part of our collective past. There was no one like Howard. Many communities, friends and family have lost an important voice and a good man in our lives. Our hearts are broken today.