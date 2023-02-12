Entertainment
we must talk again about the incredible “remake” Bollywood version
Everyone knows Ghostface, the famous masked killer created by Wes Craven. But did you know that Bollywood has released a very free and not totally official adaptation of the saga?Shout?
While all slasher lovers are waiting for the release of Cry VIthe debates around the best and the worst part of the saga will inevitably be revived. This is the perfect opportunity to approach Shh…by Pawan Kaul. Released in 2003, this little-known film was a Bollywood attempt to re-adapt the first Shout. Somewhere between free inspiration and plagiarism shamethe film offered such an unlikely experience.
Psycho Indian
DEADLY DIVERSION
When Hush arrives in Indian cinemas, Bollywood is going through a horrifying little revolution. The genre had gone through an extremely complicated period, relegated to mown productions like those of the sulphurous Ramsay brothers. But these assumptions had been overturned in a few months with the commercial triumphs of Raj then Bhut. Especially since the second had garnered particularly rave reviews.
As is always the logic of the big studios, everyone was ready to jump on fashion to line their pockets. It is therefore in this logic that the director Pawan Kaul managed to finance his project. The idea was to make a horror film aimed at young people and the general public. For this he wanted apply to the horror genre all the commercial codes of the time. So there will be a romance, songs and the duration of the film will be close to three hours. With a little surprise as a bonus: it will be very generously inspired by Shout West Craven without having the rights.
Rule number 1: it is forbidden to talk about copyright
Beyond questions of legality, a first big problem arises. It seems totally absurd to want to adapt Shout with the codes of an industry that had not known a branded horrific culture. Worse still, Bollywood had absolutely never experienced the fashion of slashers. Hush so go completely Discard meta humor that makes the whole identity of Wes Craven’s film. The characters are not fans of genre cinema, we don’t play with the codes of the genre.
We will remember a few clumsy attempts at comedy in this Indian re-reading, however the tone is much more serious. The result could only be an extremely predictable narrative, too first degree to have the slightest ounce of originality. And even if Ghostface is slightly redesigned with its cute big baby doll mask, it is so little present on screen that we almost forget the slasher aspect. Being generous, we will retain one or two inventive murders, but the overall level remains insufficient.
The least creepy mask in history
BOLLYWOOD KILLS
At the dawn of the 2000s, Indian audiences had very little access to Hollywood productions. Totally aware of this advantage, director Pawal Kaul plays smart and almost manages to make us believe that no one has told this story before him. We will all the same salute the desire to divert certain cult sequences from the original movie.
The murder that opens the story is a particularly interesting example of relatively surprising rewriting. Rather than a Casey Becker locked up in her home, we follow a young woman in a large empty sports complex. No sadistic game on the phone, no notion of confinement, Hush rather play on the tragic register. No matter the space and the escape, our victim has no chance of getting out.
We’ll come back for a strong unehrone
In this desire to add drama, we will also note that this Indian Casey Becker turns out to be the sister of our main heroine. It is therefore with a new Sidney Prescott in mourning that we meet. A heroine played by the debutant Tanishaa Mukerji, from a large family of national cinema, including the performance illustratedall the harm nepotism could do Bollywood.
And this is where the biggest limit of this film lies. The regressive pleasure would still make us pass over the lack of staging and the cheesy artistic direction. But we can only be frustrated in the face the total absence of a real final girl. The herone does not have the necessary strength of character. She just runs away, screaming very loudly for almost three hours. Worse still, she will need the assistance of a damsel in distress to deal with the two killers.
When you’ll never do worse than plagiarism
Finally, Hush remains a real curiosity for lovers of horrific oddities. While departing with the laudable ambition of bringing a wave of Bollywood slasher, the film is nothing more than a mildly dishonest B-series often laughable at its expense. Enough to make us largely relativize before discovering Cry VI which will be released in French cinemas from March 8, 2023.
