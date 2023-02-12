



HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) – The St. Patricks Committee of Holyoke announced the 64th recipient of the John F. Kennedy National Award on Sunday afternoon. The National John F. Kennedy Award is given annually to an Irish-American who has distinguished himself and excelled in his field. According to the committee, actor and Holyoke native Lenny Jacobson will be honored as the 64th recipient of this year’s parade. Born and raised in Holyoke, Jacobson attended Blessed Sacrament School. He then attended Holyoke Catholic High School, where he was a member of the Western Mass Division III champion basketball team in 1991. Jacobson moved to Los Angeles in 2001 to pursue an acting career. He went on to star in several roles, including his performance as Lenny the EMT on the Showtime series Nurse Jackie. He has also worked on shows such as NCIS, CSI, and Narcos. Recently, he made guest appearances on HBOs Peacemaker and as Wayne Cobb on Apple TVs For All Mankind. He has returned to his hometown of Holyoke several times during his 22-year career and will make his next trip in March for the Holyoke St. Patricks Day Parade. I am very happy to have Lenny Jacobson as the recipient of the 2023 JFK Award! He’s a hometown boy who has excelled in his career, I think he should bring a lot of Holyokers to watch the parade! He and Holyoke should be very proud. I can’t wait to see it,” said Karen Casey, chair of the Holyoke St. Patricks committee. The 70th Holyoke St. Patricks Parade will take place on Sunday, March 19, 2023. Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.westernmassnews.com/2023/02/12/actor-lenny-jacobson-named-jfk-award-recipient-by-holyoke-st-patricks-committee/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos