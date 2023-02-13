The Hollywood PR giant was 66 – The Hollywood Reporter





Howard Bragman, a public relations giant who helped guide star clients through dilemma while becoming a crisis public relations expert and key advocate for LBGTQ rights, has died. He was 66 years old. His death was confirmed at The Hollywood Reporter by a source close to the family. This was also announced by his friend John Duran on Twitter on Saturday evening. “My dear old friend of the past 30 years passed away tonight. RIP Howard Bragman. LGBT warrior. Gentle giant. Wicked humor. Love you forever. See you on the other side,” Duran’s tweet read. . If a Hollywood star found himself in a difficult situation, Bragman was usually on the call list to help. He recently replaced beleaguered talk show host Wendy Williams, but over the years his clients have also included Monica Lewinsky and Chaz Bono. Bragman was also known for helping closeted celebrities come out about their sexuality at a time when being “exposed” could destroy a career. Among those he helped reveal their truth was Meredith Baxter, the Family ties star, who gave an interview after fearing the tabloids would leak photos of her and her partner. He was notably called upon to help then-University of Missouri defensive player and top NFL draft prospect Michael Sam in his decision to come out publicly ahead of the 2014 draft. Bragman would coordinate the historic announcement with major outlets including The New York TimesESPN and OutSports. In a statement on behalf of GLAAD, the organization’s President and CEO, Sarah Kate Ellis, celebrated Bragman as an industry leader, “who masterfully used the power of the press to create change. positive and visibility for LGBTQ people”. “Throughout his long career, he has worked with many LGBTQ notables to ensure their coming out stories are treated with dignity and impact the wider community,” she said. for follow-up. “His own visibility as a senior executive, coupled with a signature humor and bold approach to public relations, has left unforgettable marks in the media, entertainment and public relations industries.” Bragman’s extensive experience in crisis situations has become so well known that he has become a celebrity himself, often sought out in the media, including THRto offer his expertise on celebrities caught in the crossfire. Born and raised in Flint, Michigan, Bragman graduated from the University of Michigan in 1978 before beginning his public relations career with Burson Marsteller in Chicago. After moving to Los Angeles, he co-founded the public relations firm Bragman Nyman Cafarelli in 1989, which was acquired by Weber Shandwick Worldwide in 2001, merging it with PMK to become PMK-BNC. He then launched the public relations company Fifteen Minutes and later launched La Brea Media. In 2011, he became vice president of Reputation.com. He was Adjunct Professor of Public Relations at the Annenberg Center for Communication at the University of Southern California from 1998 to 2003. Award-winning for his work throughout his career as an activist for people with HIV/AIDS, human rights LGBTQ+ civics and Jewish causes, the leading public relations expert established the Howard Bragman Exit Fund with the University of Michigan, an endowment of $1 million, in 2021. Bragman is survived by her husband Mike Maimone, her brother Alan and her nieces and nephews Adam, David, Lizzy, Ben and Julie. He will be laid to rest in his hometown of Flint in a private ceremony later this week. A memorial service in Los Angeles will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Bragman’s family is asking for donations to be made to the Coming Out Fund established in his name.

