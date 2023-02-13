The Gold Cast: The actors playing the real cops and robbers of Brink’s-Mat





Jack Lowden as Kenneth Noye Ten years ago, Scottish actor Jack Lowden impressed in a starring role as Adam, the son of detective Stephen Dillanes Karl in the crime drama Sky The tunnel (an English remake of the Swedish/Danish hit The bridge). Since then, he has had supporting roles in films 71, a united kingdom, Denial, Dunkirk, Mary Queen of Scots and Stephen Merchants’ wrestling film fight with my familyas well as television projects War & Peace, The long song And small ax. Her most recently celebrated role is as River Cartwright in Apple TV+’s spy thriller slow horses. In goldhe plays the wealthy gold merchant Kenneth Noye. Charlotte Spencer as DI Nicki Jennings DI Jennings in gold is not based on a single real character, but was invented for the drama by creator Neil Forsyth, who was inspired by three female police officers who worked in the Brinks Mat Special Task Force. After providing the voice of Angelina Ballerina as a child actor, Spencer played the brief but memorable role of Carly Kirk, a teenage girl forced into sex work and believed to be murdered by a criminal gang in Course of action Series 2. She played Tina in the thriller Jack Thornes Channel 4 Glueand Colin Morgans wife Nathan in a BBC supernatural thriller The living and the dead. More recently, she played Megan in Center of BaghdadPammy in The DukeRed in an episode of Ted Lassobut is currently best recognized for the role of Esther in a period drama sandit. Emun Elliott as DI Tony Brightwell Elliott plays Detective Inspector Tony Brightwell in real life goldafter playing Kenny in the creators’ previous BBC thriller Guilt (an excellent Scottish comedy-drama, look it up). He’s a familiar face on television, having played singer Marillion in the first season of Game Of ThronesJohn in HeavenAlistair in ClickAndy facing Jodie Whittaker in Trust meand recently as Leck in the sci-fi thriller Prime Video The platform. On the cinema side, he was in The man of kings, Old, Exodus: gods and kingsAnd Prometheus. Dominic Cooper as Edwyn Cooper After a wink and you’ll miss it role in the acclaimed WWII series Band of brothersCooper’s first major role was on stage as Dakin in Alan Bennetts The story boys and in the 2006 film of the same name. This was overshadowed by the part of Sky in the 2008s Oh mom! and its sequel, then Howard Stark in Captain America: The First Avenger And Agent Carteramong many other roles, including the lead role in the Bond creators series Flemish, spy town, An education, Tamara Drewe and more. Geeky Fans Might Recognize Him Better As Jesse In A Violent Comic Book Fantasy Preacher. His character in gold Edwyn Cooper, a wealthy lawyer who rose through the social ranks and indulged in post-Brinks-Mat possibilities isn’t the name of a real story player, but Cooper’s character seems to share similarities with old criminal attorney Michael Relton. Tom Cullen as John Palmer Welsh actor Tom Cullen plays Bristolian gold dealer (via Solihull) John Goldfinger Palmer in the BBC drama. His screen career began with Andrew Haighs’ acclaimed gay male romance Weekendand a role opposite Jodie Whitter and Toby Kebbell in black mirror episode Your Whole Story. He played alongside golds Hugh Bonneville (see above) as Lady Mary Tony Gillingham’s potential suitor in Downton Abbeyand played Landry in the period action drama The History Channels fall of the knightas well as Mark in Harlan Cobens The fiveGuy Fawkes in GunpowderMr. Edwards in the alien thriller Apple TV+ Invasionand Thomas Seymour in Starz Become Elizabeth. Stefanie Martini as Marnie Palmer The Last Kingdom fans will recognize Stefanie Martini, who plays John Palmers’ wife, Marnie, in goldas the healer Eadith, while viewers of crime dramas will know her as WPC Jane Tennison from the Main suspect 1973 prequel. On screen, Martini has also appeared in Effort, Doctor Thorne and modern Oz series emeraldcity.

