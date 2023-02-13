Hollywood star Paul Rudd tricked his kids into thinking he worked at a movie theater





Paul Rudd has revealed his kids assumed he had just worked in movies and never corrected them. The Hollywood star is currently promoting his third The ant Man movie, Quantum and in a new interview on Sunday today with Willie GeistRudd revealed that starring in the Marvel movie helped his kids understand what he was doing for a living. When my children were very young, they did not understand [what I did for a job]. I’m not going to sit them down when they’re three and tell them I have DVDs to show you. I didn’t really explain what I did, Rudd explained. He went on to say that when his son was 5, he went to the movies with his friends, and there was a poster that I was on, in the lobby. They all assumed that I worked in the cinema, which I thought was very cute. I never fixed it, Rudd added. When he was 15, I think he finally put it all together. Earlier this week, Paul Rudd gave an update on his friend Jeremy Renner. Renner was hospitalized with 30 broken bones and required emergency surgery in January after an accident in the snow. But, despite the severity of the actors’ injuries, he appears to be on the mend. I spoke to him yesterday; he’s fine, Rudd said in an interview. He is fine. He’s the best guy and he’s awesome. Somewhere else, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania received a warm reception after its world premiere in Los Angeles last week. Directed by Peyton Reed, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the first film in Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It sees the return of Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne/The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) as they set off on a Quantum Realm adventure with his daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton) and Hopes’ parents , Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank (Michael Douglas). The film also stars Jonathan Majors as the MCU’s next big bad, Kang the Conqueror alongside Bill Murray (as Lord Krylar, the governor of the Quantum Realms Axia commune), Corey Stoll (as MODOK, a cybernetic, mutated form of the villainous Ant-Man Yellowjacket) and Katy OBrian (as Jentorra, a Quantum Realm freedom fighter on a mission to defeat Kang herself). Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on February 17.

