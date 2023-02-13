Entertainment
Quiz to guess the Bollywood movie with the word Pyar in its title from a simple image
1# :
Image credit: Rajshri Productions
- Maine Pyaar Kiya
- Main Pyaar Kyun Kiya
2# :
Image credit: Gumeet & Sohail Productions
- far from love
- What did you like?
3# :
Image credit: Filmkraft Productions Pvt. ltd.
- Kaho naa pyar hai
- I love Ka Vaasta
4# :
Image credit: Pritish Nandy Communications
- Pyaar na hoga khatam
- side effects of love
5# :
Image credit: Baba Films
- Pyaar to Hona Hi Tha
- Pyar Humara
6# :
Image credit: Wide Frame Pictures, Viacom 18 Motion Pictures
- Pyaar Ka Punchnama
- Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2
Social and Main Image Credits: Filmkraft Productions Pvt. ltd. and Gumeet & Sohail Productions
